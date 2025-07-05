A broadcast journalist, Emmanuel Imevbore Ohiomokhare, has paid a touching tribute to Peter Rufai, the late Super Eagles goalkeeper who died on Thursday, July 3

Emmanuel, a communication expert, recounted his close-range encounter with Peter back in 2017

The journalist described the 1994 AFCON winner as a jolly good fellow, who wanted to leave a legacy behind

Emmanuel Imevbore Ohiomokhare, a broadcast journalist, has mourned the passing of former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, on Thursday, July 3, after a prolonged illness.

Emmanuel, who met Peter in 2017 when he visited the African Independent Television (AIT) office, noted that he had never met the goalie at a close range until that day.

Emmanuel's encounter with Peter Rufai

In a Facebook post on Thursday, July 3, Emmanuel narrated how he first interacted with Peter after hailing him by his alias Dodo Mayana.

Emmanuel, who works for the television station, said Peter smiled and greeted him calmly and requested to see head of sports unit.

The 1994 AFCON winner then opened up about what brought him there, sharing his dream of starting an academy for kids and seeking the support of the TV station.

Emmanuel expressed joy that he met Peter in his lifetime. Emmanuel's post read:

"I stepped out of the newsroom to pick up something from my car and there in the front corridor I met him, Dodomayana, himself, the legendary Peter Rufai. Though I had been a broadcast journalist for close to two decades at that time, I had never had the opportunity of meeting him at close range. “Dodomayana!” I echoed as he smiled and calmly greeted me. I was excited to meet him. I wondered what he was doing in the AIT newsroom at about 7pm that evening. He requested to see my colleague and head of Sports Unit, Tunde Orebiyi whom I fondly call “MS”. I gladly took him to the sports office to meet with Oga Tunde. He was a jolly good fellow.

"Peter Rufai, Nigeria’s celebrated goalkeeper in the 80s and 90s was right there with us. Of course MS was familiar with him. He told us of his dream to start an academy with kids. He needed the support of AIT and I know he got some support. I didn’t know how far the football academy went but I was so proud that the man wanted to leave a legacy. A true legend.

"This was 2017, and 8 years later, at a very young age of 62, I hear that the Real DODOMAYANA has gone to rest. I am glad we got to take this picture. I am glad i met you in your lifetime. Rest in peace the great legendary goalkeeper. Rest in peace Peter Rufai."

Journalist's comment on Peter's death triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the broadcast journalist's post below:

Orebiyi Tunde Dapo said:

"Emmanuel Imevbore Ohiomokhare Emman am still trying to recover from the Shock of the News.Here was someone I was closed to since the Lagos darling team Stationery Stores days.I will try and put a Story together in Memory of fmr Super Eagles Skipper DODOMAYA,MAYANADODO My friend sleep well."

Hilary Damissah said:

"Chai ...so this legendary goal tender has closed his chapter of life? God bless his soul."

Stella Nwabuche said:

"Omg, Peter Rufai dead?So sad,may his soul rest in peace."

Titus Usmani Banganje said:

"Oh dear 😯. We lost Rufai? So sad sir, may the good Lord rest his soul. We will live to remember the fine memories he left with us in his life here on earth."

Mohmood Tunde Hassan said:

"He made us all proud. He made his mark. He's taken a bow... now he's gone to rest. RIP."

Dossy Helen Nwaose said:

"May the soul of Sir Peter Rufai rest in Peace, Anen."

Ovbiovbio Ogheneovo Godwin Jeogaga said:

"Great Legend no doubt.

"People die, I know, but I just wonder what happened at this MID age of his?

"Well, God knows best.

"May the Resurrection Promise by Christ Jesus be of great consolation to all who would miss his demise. (John 5:28-30)."

Adams Absalom Kushi said:

"May his soul rest eternally with the Lord. He will be remembered as of the greatest goal keepers."

Journalist shares what Peter Rufai told him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a journalist had shared what Peter Rufai told him before his demise.

Paying tribute to Peter, the citizen journalist noted that he had celebrated the ex-footballer on his Facebook page on May 22, not knowing that his death would come soon.

He said Peter had dreams about the future of Nigerian football, which he shared with him, but lamented that the system did not support him in actualising those dreams.

