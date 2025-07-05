Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva have been laid to rest in their hometown of Gondomar today

The brothers met their tragic end in a fatal car accident on Thursday morning in Zamora, Spain

The physiotherapist who was with the player in his final days has shared the Liverpool forward's plan

Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva were laid to rest in their hometown of Gondomar on Sunday, and a new truth has emerged about the Liverpool attacker.

Jota and his brother died in a car accident after their car lost control after a tyre burst and it caught fire on impact, killing both players on the spot in the Zamora region of Spain.

Everton manager David Moyes lays a wreath at Diogo Jota's memorial at Anfield. Photo by Peter Byrne.

Their funeral, which was held in Igreja Matriz de Gondomar, was attended by their family and friends, including Jota’s widow Rute Cardoso, Liverpool players and Portugal national team stars.

Physio shows final moment with Jota

According to Goal, Jota was travelling to the port in Santander to catch a ferry to England as he had been advised against flying due to a recent surgery.

The surgery he had was lung surgery to correct a pulmonary issue, and his physiotherapist, Miguel Goncalves, who was administering post-surgery care to Jota, has opened up about their final moments.

“The base of his right lung had collapsed slightly, but with post-operative physiotherapy, he was practically perfect,” he said as quoted by The Independent.

“When I left him, he was no longer in pain and was going back to Liverpool. He told me that the trip would take about eight hours, but that they would stop at a hotel in the Burgos area to rest.

“Diogo was very aware of his professionalism. They had to get to Santander, catch the ferry, and then go to England. The family would arrive later by plane, and then on Monday, he had a doctor's appointment in Liverpool to assess the situation.”

“I started working with him last Saturday and was with him every day until Wednesday. I said goodbye to them at dinner time,” he concluded.

Coffee seller pays tribute to Jota

Jota spent three seasons at Wolverhampton Wanderers before joining Liverpool in 2020. Monica Ferreira, who owns Aromas de Portugal and served Jota coffee during his time, has paid tribute to the late player.

Former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo with his wife at Diogo Jota's funeral. Photo by Octavio Passos.

“I opened my coffee shop, and he was one of the first customers. I don't know too much about football, so I didn't know him in the first place. My husband, when he saw him, recognised him,” she told Mirror UK.

“He was a normal customer. He was very polite, very humble as well, like everyone knows. And he was very nice to everyone. After his first visit to the coffee shop, he was a regular. Every time he came to the coffee shop, he came with his wife.”

Bishop sends message to Jota's children

Legit.ng reported that Bishop Manuel Linda sent a message to Diogo Jota's children in absentia during his funeral at the Catholic church in his hometown, Gondomar.

The Bishop claimed that the children, the eldest of whom is four, may not understand yet, but their family is in a time of suffering and needs a lot of prayers.

