A Nigerian man has mourned the demise of Peter Rufai, former Super Eagles goalie and African Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner

He shared pictures taken with Peter six years ago, noting that they had spoken a couple of times after that Kwara meeting

He said he feels guilty about the death of the ex-Stationery Stores F.C. goalkeeper and opened up about his reason for saying that

The death of Peter Rufai, legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper, has plunged Nigeria and the global football world into mourning, with many paying tributes to him and reminiscing on the legacy he left behind.

A Nigerian man, Marx Bayour, took to Facebook to mourn the 1994 AFCON winner.

Man's regret about Peter Rufai's death

Marx posted pictures he had taken with Peter when he visited Kwara state in 2019, and noted that they were in contact a couple of times after that.

He said he realised Peter had been unwell for some time and feels guilty for not reaching out to Peter all this while.

Marx added that it is tough to delete Peter's phone number from his contact list. He wrote:

"This was about six years ago (September 2019), when he visited Kwara State. We've spoken about a couple of times, after that.

"May your soul rest in peace, Dodo Mayana.

"I realise you've been sick for sometimes now. I feel guilty, right now, for not reaching out all these while. May you find eternal peace with your Maker.

"You're the legendary and inimitable Peter Rufai! Journey well, "Senior Man".

"It is proving so hard for me to delete your phone number from my contact list."

Man's tribute to Peter Rufai generates reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's tribute to Peter Rufai below:

Ajibade Kehinde said:

"RIP Peter Rufai, Dodo Mayana."

Edun Kay said:

"May his gentle soul rest in peace."

Otitolaye Taiwo said:

"Dodo Mayana, sail on beautiful Soul."

Olorunseyi Samuel said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Omosehin Shola Felix said:

"The goalkeeper gone? Rest in peace, Dodo."

Ejidike Donatus said:

"Very Sad، May his gentle soul rest in peace to the glory of almighty God the Father. My sincere condolences to the family. Rest on till we meet to part no more."

Man's promise to late Peter Rufai

