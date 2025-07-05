A journalist, Mike Yawe, has paid tribute to the late legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, who died on Thursday, July 3

Mike said he had celebrated Peter on Facebook months ago, not knowing that his death would come this soon

Recounting their meeting, Mike spoke about what Peter told him, adding that the ex-goalie gave his best for the national team

Mike Yawe, a Nigerian journalist, has expressed sadness over the demise of former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, who passed at 61 on Thursday, July 3, after a prolonged illness.

In a Facebook post, Mike shared a picture of himself with the 1994 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner.

What Peter Rufai told journalist

Paying tribute to Peter, the citizen journalist noted that he had celebrated the ex-footballer on his Facebook page on May 22, not knowing that his death would come soon.

He said Peter had dreams about the future of Nigerian football, which he shared with him, but lamented that the system did not support him in actualising those dreams.

He added that Peter gave his best for the national team as the last line of defence. The journalist wrote:

"REST IN PEACE PETER RUFAI.

"I celebrated you on my page on 22nd May 2025 with no knowledge that your passage would come this soon. I woke up to the sad news of your departure this morning. You had dreams about the future of football in Nigeria which you shared with me but the system did not support you to realise those dreams.

"You gave your best as the last defence man for the national team, wether the nation failed you at your point of need is a different matter for posterity to judge.

"Rest on well Peter Rufai AKA Dodo Mayanna."

Reactions trail journalist's tribute to Peter Rufai

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the journalist's post below:

Hemba Amos said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Ngukenden Adi said:

"Accept my condolences please rest on Daddy."

Jacob Norya said:

"Rest on legend. Your legacies still speak volumes of you."

Nomsule Terna said:

"Rip Peter Rufai, you' ll be gate keeper awaiting us in the other world, Adeiu."

Doocivir Yawe said:

"Peter Rufai was one of the earliest names I knew of Nigerian footballers as a growing up child. His name would become synonymous with goalkeeping. Indeed, one of Africa's best in his generation.

"His startue and towering composure in goal sacred many an attacker who faced him.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family at this trying moment."

Ngunan Vera Ajai said:

"Hmmmmm!!! God's comfort to you and the entire family Sir."

Aye Parmenas said:

"My heartfelt condolences to you, his immediate family and the entire nation."

Journalist releases rare video of Peter Rufai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a journalist had shared a rare video of himself with Peter Rufai before his death.

Commenting on the video, the journalist explained that Peter was invited to inspire and speak to the students on that day. The radio sports analyst prayed that God grant Peter eternal rest and console those he left behind.

In the clip, Peter stepped out and waved after the journalist introduced him to the guests at the stadium. Netizens who watched the clip said Peter looked unwell.

