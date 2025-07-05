A Nigerian media personality, Devoyce, has expressed his pain following the demise of legendary sports star Peter Rufai

The former goalkeeper for the Super Eagles team had reportedly lost his life after battling an illness for a while

In a heartbreaking post, Devoyce recounted his experience with the late legend and what he observed about him while he was alive

Devoyce, a Nigerian media personality, has paid tribute to the late Peter Rufai, a former Super Eagles goalkeeper.

It was gathered that the late Rufai had been battling an illness for some time before his unfortunate demise.

Man praises late Peter Rufai's behaviour and love for children. Photo credit: @devoyceoflagos/X.

Man pays tribute to late Peter Rufai

In the emotional post shared by @devoyceoflagos, he recounted his experiences with Rufai and spoke about his character.

According to Devoyce, Rufai was known for his kindness, which shone through in every interaction they had, whether on or off air.

He noted that the late goalkeeper's great sense of humour and free spirit made him a joy to be around.

Another trait that set Rufai apart was his deep affection for children. Devoyce observed that Rufai had a special place in his heart for kids and would go out of his way to show his love and care for them.

Man shares how late Peter Rufai behaved when he was alive. Photo credit: Sports World.

He wrote:

"Another huge loss. Too much to handle for one day! Everytime I spoke to him on air or off air Rufai was full of kindness. Peter had a great sense of humor, a free spirit and cared deeply for children. Hard to see anyone who loved kids more than Rufai! He loved them deeply and gave his all to show it. Hard to find the right words Dodo. You have fought the good fight. It’s time to sleep well Mayana Dodo."

Netizens lament over Peter Rufai's demise

Netizens have been deeply pained by the death of the football legend.

Michael Joel said:

"May his gentle soul rest in peace."

Adekunle wrote:

"Dis one na my blood o, from same father o. Yesterday was just too much for me sef."

Olumide Ale reacted:

"RIP Peter Rufai. You are now in Safe Hands."

Duong Nong said:

"Rest well, Rufai. Legends never fade your legacy will keep inspiring both the pitch and new generations."

Kehinde Olaniyi reacted:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Kalusha said:

"Please accept my heartfelt condolences to the entire Nigerian & African football family, for the unexpected loss of legendary goalkeeper, Peter Rufai. Let us remember how he skillfully saved everything we threw his way during the AFCON Final in 1994. Rest in peace, Champion."

Lexx said:

"I remember Peter Rufai in Farense and in Nigeria National Team, Legendary Goalkeeper for Farense and Nigeria."

Deep truth added:

He gave us the sweet melody in respect to his outstanding on-field and off-field performances. He is truly the LEGEND who made the Super Eagles earn their respect."

See the post below:

Journalist shares conversation with late goalkeeper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian journalist penned an emotional tribute to the late Peter Rufai who was once the Super Eagles goalkeeper.

In her post, she recounted the conversation she had with the deceased sports star and the plans he had.

