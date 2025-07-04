Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, fondly known as Dodo Mayana, has died at 61 after a prolonged illness

His nickname was born during a training tour in Portugal, where fans were captivated by his incredible saves

Rufai remains one of Nigeria’s most iconic goalkeepers, with 65 caps and a legacy tied to the golden era

Nigeria is mourning the loss of one of its greatest football legends, Peter Rufai, who passed away at the age of 61 on Thursday after a long illness.

Known for his calm presence, safe hands, and leadership on the pitch, Rufai was a key figure in Nigeria’s golden generation of the 1990s.

Nigeria's legendary goalkeeper Peter Rufai has died at the age of 61 after a brief illness. Photo by Jacques Demarthon

Source: Getty Images

The former Stationery Stores goalie was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1994 and reached the Round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup that same year in the United States, BBC reports.

Rufai would later return to represent Nigeria at the 1998 World Cup.

Over a career spanning 15 years, the Super Eagles legend earned 65 caps and captained the national team with dignity.

His passing adds to a heartbreaking list of heroes lost from that 1994 squad, including Stephen Keshi, Rashidi Yekini, Wilfred Agbonavbare, Thompson Oliha, and Uche Okafor.

The birth of “Dodo Mayana”

Though his skills were admired on the field, it was during a training camp in Portugal in the mid-90s that the name Dodo Mayana was born.

Peter Rufal helped Nigeria qualify for the Round of 16 at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups. Photo by Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

During a session, Rufai put on a show as his reflexes were so sharp and his dives so daring that the Portuguese spectators could not help but applaud his every move.

In his own words from a 2015 interview, as quoted by CrispNG, Rufai recalled:

“I stretched myself beyond limits to grab balls going over the bar... The fans were clapping and shouting ‘Dodo!’, which in Portuguese means ‘continue’.

Then a fan shouted, ‘Dodo Mayana?’ (continue tomorrow?). I responded ‘Amayana Dodo.’”

From that moment, Dodo Mayana became a name that was synonymous with Rufai. One that symbolised tireless effort, consistency, and excellence.

What started as a chant from admiring fans became a name embraced by the Nigerian football community.

A legacy etched in football history

Rufai’s remarkable journey took him across European clubs, from Portugal, Belgium, to Spain, but his heart always beat for Nigeria.

Back home, “Dodo Mayana” was not just a nickname; it was a badge of honour.

Fans still remember his commanding presence during Nigeria’s most defining football moments, especially at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA World Cup.

Whether stopping penalties or organising his defence with authority, Rufai embodied class.

In his passing, Nigeria has not just lost a former footballer; it has lost a national treasure, a man who inspired a generation of players and fans.

Peter Rufai’s cause of death emerges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that initial reports merely cited a “prolonged illness” for Rufai’s death, but it has been reported that the veteran goalkeeper suffered a cardiac arrest at home after struggling with a chronic heart condition.

Rufai’s health issues were not entirely without precedent. Back in October 2012, he collapsed in his Lagos office and was hospitalised overnight, an incident many dismissed as fatigue at the time.

Medical records from that episode were never made public, but family insiders had disclosed it was the first red flag of a heart-related ailment that would resurface a decade later.

Source: Legit.ng