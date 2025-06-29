A businesswoman broke down in tears after thieves stole her newly offloaded bags of rice from her shop

A voice behind the camera shared details, expressing shock at the repeated thefts, and sharing how many times it had happened

Many who came across the video advised the woman on what to do, while some sympathised with her

A businesswoman breaks down in tears after thieves stole her newly offloaded bags of rice from her shop. Photo: @dollyp273

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @dollyp273 on TikTok, the woman was seen in tears.

A lady’s voice behind the video shared details about the incident, stating that it was the 4th time it was happening.

The lady was heard saying:

“Rice that she just offloaded. They broke into her shop. She cannot even count how many bags. She just offloaded them. They burgled everything. Did they want to kill her? What is all this? This is too much for her. This is the 4th time.”

The video was captioned:

"May God protect us from people stealing from hustlers oooo."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as thieves steal bags of rice

Many who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the woman’s plight. Some sympathised with her while others prayed for her.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Habeeb said:

“The person wey do am dey among those people sympathizing with her.”

@Khadijat aya balogun said:

“Ha! It’s well may Allah replace all the loss.”

@Salaudeen azeezat said:

“God of mercy.”

@Fancy manzy tunde said:

“first second third till forth time, she suppose don change location 📍the person stealing from her is some 1 that is close to her there.”

@Oloriaduniade01 said:

“omo, if i see genue juju to protect my shop from thieves i go do ooo... i cant withstand this, i fit collapse.”

@Opeyemi Oriyomi said:

“haa they won kill this lady ni, mk she use Ogun for them now ki lo de won ti pa si aye now.”

@MUMMY 'T' MINI PARADISE said:

“See my sister before you buy any market again I know god will provide for you but first go to Idi Iroko and do original juju and place it in your shop for protection before they stop you stop them to gather money is not easy don't be stingy oooo e get reason.”

@Ayokashow said:

“haaaa so sorry Olorun a mu won aje adi oo.”

A woman cries bitterly after thieves stole the bags of rice she bought a day before. Photo: john images

Source: Getty Images

In related stories, a lady selling rice shared how her mother flourished in the same business, while another cried out as the money she collected from customers mysteriously changed to lesser currency.

Woman reacts to customer’s fake transfer receipt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a businesswoman received a fake N200,000 transfer receipt from a customer and exposed it publicly.

She cleverly packed the customer's order with heavy stones inside the carton and sent it to the customer at Akure.

Many reacted as she shared how the customer reacted after receiving the parcel, and how to identify fake alerts.

Source: Legit.ng