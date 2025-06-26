A Nigerian lady has shared her unpleasant experience after spending the night at her talking stage's house

According to the lady, she had never been so traumatised in her entire life as she was at his place

Mixed reactions followed the video she posted, showing what happened at the man's house at night

A lady, @big.sommy96, has lamented on TikTok over what she went through at her love interest's house.

She had spent the night at his house because it was already late, and did not expect what happened.

What happened at man's house

Talking stage is a Nigerian parlance that refers to the period where two people are getting to know each other, with the potential for a romantic relationship.

According to the lady, her experience at her talking stage's house was very traumatic. In her words:

"I haven’t been this traumatized in my entire life."

She shared a video taken in pitch darkness of the unidentified man snoring loudly. Her clip suggested that the snoring was really disturbing for her.

Lady's encounter at man's house stirs reactions

unpredictable gurl 🫶😏😡🤪 said:

"Nd people wey no fit sleep for person aos too de cs de yarn ooo, bed wetter, snorer, sleepwalker nd all hmmmmm."

Turner said:

"You Dey go nau? Make e no sleep well for e owm house again? Nawa for you ooo."

Lockshades said:

"That can be dealt with ti prevent snoring though. If he’s a good guy consider asking him to fix that.

"Sleeping on the side and or nasal strip(more simpler options). More exercises and less alcohol too. You can take up self education from this point Yoo as it’s not a disease and can happen to anyone especially people who stress and or also have catarrh or blocked nose and breath from their mouth."

miracle said:

"The big problem is people who snore never know they snore."

Broken💔 said:

"The worst part if na igbo man … maybe once in 5minutes better mess fit dey follow the snore dey drag sound."

WHOLESALE BAG VENDOR said:

"Ohh God.. I have been traumatized since then😂😂.. and the worst most of them don’t know they snore that bad and me I can’t sleep."

Nazzy Nathaniel’s said:

"Engine n'akwo oka 😂😂😂. If u don't understand Igbo, find an interpreter."

YEET🎄 said:

"Nawa for guys o. SMH my senior bro is worse I was sure to never carry the habit chai 😭😭😂 even me I Dey video my bro."

