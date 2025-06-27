A Nigerian lady said she asked her neighbour to help her charge her phone, but he said there was no space

According to her, she was not happy about it, and she decided that no one would enjoy the generator

In a trending video, which has attracted many comments, she tiptoed to where the generator was kept and turned it off

A lady shared a video showing what she did to her neighbour who 'refused' to help her charge her phone.

According to the lady, her neighbour had said there was no space for charging her phone.

The lady said her neighbour did not help her to charge her phone after starting the generator, so she turned it off.

This did not sit well with her, and she decided that no one else would enjoy the power supply from the generator if her own phone was not plugged in.

In the video, which was posted by @whitesugar700, she tiptoed to where the generator was kept and turned it off.

The video is captioned:

"When your neighbor that put on Gen refuses to plug your phone saying everywhere is occupied. If I no plug my phone nobody go plug too."

The lady said she got angry and turned off her neighbour's generator.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady turns off neighbour's generator

@PLACIDUS said:

"In case any of my neighbors see this video and wants to try it… Don’t (I get loyal spy)."

@Mama’s daughter said:

"You for off the fuel tank So he won’t catch you."

@Ozipreye said:

"You for just put salt inside."

@Melacakes&pastriesbite said:

"You for just off the fuel tank."

@dxrkwxrld13 said:

"This is so totally true because I remember when I visited my grandmother in our small town, she dropped some serious wisdom on me. She said “Grandson, one day some people will waste their time reading your comment.” Today is that day."

@Stella said:

"And the gen na “I pass my neighbor oo” why him Dey form for una."

@Nice said:

"Na only neighbor wey wan opueh you go tolerate this kind thing."

@adefisan_deborah.1 said:

"Omor, this thing happened to me 2 days ago, e pain me like mad."

@Ibuo Chibaby said:

"My own put cctv camera outside."

@High_Chief said:

"So if I dey work with desktop no ups, na si you go shut down my work?"

@Sommie said:

"Na this your character make am tell you everywhere is occupied."

@praise_dammy said:

"Na because you dor born, he for allow you come inside come charge."

@Beloved angel said:

"Next time,off the fuel tap and go gently no need of running."

@RiRi said:

"My love next time just off the fuel tank. And enjoy it take its time to off."

Lady shares experience after begging neighbour's food

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady stirred mixed reactions after posting her WhatsApp chat with her neighbour, whom she begged for food by 12am.

Marvelling at the response she received, the lady said he gave her a menu and described him as a brother.

Samuel Amechi, an occupant of King David hostel in Owerri, reacted to the lady's encounter in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

