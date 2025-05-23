A businesswoman received a fake N200,000 transfer receipt from a customer and exposed it publicly

She cleverly packed the customer's order with heavy stones inside the carton and sent it to the customer at Akure

Many reacted as she shared how the customer reacted after receiving the parcel, and how to identify fake alerts

A businesswoman selling household items shared what she did after receiving a fake transfer receipt of N200,000 from her customer.

She displayed the customer’s fake receipt and proceeded to package the person’s order.

In a video by @dupsy_interiors on TikTok, the woman showed how she arranged three heavy stones inside a carton for the customers.

She sealed the carton with a black plastic wrap and used a cellotape with the “fragile” inscription on it.

The woman said:

“POV: A customer send fake receipt for me (200k). Pack an order going to Akure. As you be oloribuku meself na ogba , next time dey shine face oooo. Oloribuku eni ofo.”

In the comments, she stated that the customer was the one paying for delivery, and after receiving the package, the customer blocked her.

She also shared how she identified the fake transfer receipt in another video.

Watch the packaging video below:

Reactions trail businesswoman’s reaction to fake transfer receipt

@God’s favy said:

"Sis pls how did you notice that it’s fake alert ,pity us that doesn’t know real and fake alert."

@HARNNY WEARS IN OFFA KWARA said:

"What’s her response after she collected it abi she no later text you after she received the package."

@medinat_a said:

"Sebi nah alora for alora dem Dey talk ham. Energy for energy."

@Hi_dee said:

"And the client go still pay for delivery. The original money wey the client no wan pay them go use ham go collect empty order. What a Smart way to reply."

@Meenah said:

"Na wa you still packed better thing for her. if na ms I sweer na wastebin I go pack inside make she first open am see better smell."

@blj321 said:

"But people get mind oh, with all the stress in business this day, i hope she pay for the delivery."

@Royalwells said:

"Awon ika eyan. Person use money start biz to make profit, you de send fake alert to pack the profit. Koni je Eniyan n’ile aye yi."

@Dmoore_communications said:

"Nawaoo and the customer go pay for delivery oooo and if the goods sleep for park then you will pay store keeper, only for him to unbox stones."

In related stories, a rice seller shared how her mother built a house with the same business, while a POS attendant caught her colleague stealing business money.

Money "changes" after customer paid businesswoman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a businesswoman cried out after the money paid by a customer who bought rice mysteriously changed.

She narrated how she counted the ₦76k herself only to find out that it had allegedly turned to ₦10 and ₦20 notes after the customer left.

Many who came across the post gave their opinion on the incident and shared similar experiences.

