Businesswoman cries as ₦76k paid by customer for rice "turns" to ₦10, ₦20 notes

A businesswoman cried out in pain after a strange encounter that happened at her shop.

She narrated how a customer who bought rice gave her ₦76k cash and she counted the money herself.

In a video by @shenrryfoodstore on TikTok, the woman lamented after she found out that the money had mysteriously turned to ₦10, ₦20 notes after the customer left her shop.

She said:

“I counted this money myself, this has never happened before. This man came to me, he bought rice, I counted the money myself. Look at what the money turned into — ₦76,000 turned to ₦20, ₦10.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail rice seller’s ordeal

Many who came across the post gave their opinion on the incident and shared similar experiences.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Kinzin wears said:

"There's no juju in this. It is just a tactic As soon as he or she gave you the real money she collected it back by distracting you and changed d note."

@DAVID J said:

"No bi juju, it just a trick. this what happens, he will give the money to her to count then the money will not complete then he asked her to bring the money for recount then he will swap the the money."

@K.G said:

"thank God say no b sales girl,d girl for don enter debt."

@Alora said:

"Same thing happened to me in 2021 when I was managing a pos business for a lady..this man came in that day and gave me 86k cash to do transfer of same amount to his acct,I counted the money."

@toffyz said:

"It's not juju or any supernatural power, he/she played smart moves on you."

@Slim Turah said:

"Which is why it’s always good to recite ayatul kursiyu as a Muslim once you step into your shop every morning ...I strongly believe in it and I’m so sure that’s why Allah protects my business."

@Ola Dennis said:

"It's real, it's has happened to me b4, I counted d money myself 55k and later turned to 100 naira each rapped with 1k. 55k turned to 11k after the man had left. Yoruba call it ANABO. God have mercy."

