A Nigerian lady selling bags of rice and other provisions knocked down those who claimed the business was not profitable.

She showed off her store stocked with bags of rice, cartons of noodles and other food items.

The lady said her mother also sold bags of rice at wholesale price. Photo: @smile_wholesalefoods

In a TikTok post by @smile_wholesalefoods, the lady said her mother used the same business to train four children and build a house.

She was responding to a comment that read:

“Dey play. Rice business wey I do wey gain no dey.”

In her response, the lady said:

“My mother trained 4 kids and built a house in Lagos from this business. I Esther Smile will do greater and better.”

Reactions trail lady’s rice business

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady’s revelation as she proudly flaunted her business.

@Natasha said:

"Early January I had 2m and wanted to do this business but people discouraged me them say herd's men go kidnap me for road."

@Abayah and Fabrics Osogbo said:

"My mother in law as been selling since my husband was little , till now , the woman nah odogwu on her own , She day comot money spend for we her children wives gan ni. My mother in law they buy original hollandaise wrapper way me sef no fit buy."

@Jewelry In Akobo, Ibadan said:

"Business wey my big mom take build house and buy lands and expand her business for years."

@Tohmiesin_ said:

"Which rice gain no dey? maybe na small business you dey do my papa wey dey sell rice for daleko market guide oo becus it’s not working for you dosnt mean it won’t work for someone else."

@YourLagosThriftBoss said:

The thing people don't understand is,the business that didn't favour one person will give the other person massive breakthrough."

@sylvia_gabriels said:

"Same rice business my uncle has used to build three mansions and sponsor all of us. 😂 People love to project their own failures on others . Don’t listen to anybody o."

@Christy’s kitchen said:

"This market is not for everyone,I started this business a year ago and it’s not moving as I have visioned it but I am still pushing it."

She shows off the bags of rice she sells in Lagos. Photo: smile_wholesalefoods

Source: TikTok

