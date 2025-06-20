26-year-old Bhavik Maheshwari was among those killed in the tragic Air India plane crash on June 12, shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was headed to London’s Gatwick Airport, carrying 242 passengers, and only one person survived the crash

Bhavik was returning to his work in London, just two days after his court wedding, and his father shared their final conversation

A 26-year-old man, Bhavik Maheshwari, who got married on June 10, was among those who died in an Air India plane crash.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

Newlywed 26-year-old Bhavik Maheshwari was among those killed in the tragic Air India plane crash on June 12. Photo: Facebook/Minster Care Group, getty Images, Sam Panthaky

The aircraft crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, a western city in India, and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by NDTV, Bhavik was returning to work in London two days after his court wedding in India.

Father shares last conversation with newlywed son

The father of the newlywed man, Arjun Maheshwari, stated that the family had planned a more elaborate wedding ceremony when he returned to India again.

The crying man said:

"During his trip to his hometown, we arranged his marriage.”

Sharing his last conversation with his son by 1 pm on the day of the flight, the father said:

"He called me to say that everything was done and he was ready for take-off. He asked me not to worry as he was going home. He had completed his studies and was working in London. After half an hour, nobody could make any sense of what happened.”

A relative revealed that his new wife had escorted him to the airport and was not even back home when the crash happened.

In a Facebook post, Minster Care Group, where Bhavik worked in the United Kingdom, mourned him in a heartbreaking tribute.

The post partly read:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our dear colleague, Bhavik Maheshwari, who was among the victims of the recent Air India plane crash.

“Bhavik joined our care home team in October 2022, and from the very beginning, he made a lasting impression with his compassion, dedication, and genuine care for every resident.”

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

