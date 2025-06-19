The last words of Air India air hostess Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam have been revealed by her father

The last words of an air hostess aboard a crashed Air India plane have been made public by her father.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India.

The last words of an air hostess aboard a crashed Air India plane, Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, are made public by her father.

The aircraft crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, a western city in India, and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Indian Express, the 21-year-old air hostess, Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, called her family a few hours before the fatal crash.

Last words of Air India’s air hostess released

The air hostess’ father, Nandesh Kumar Sharma, stated that his daughter had called her elder sister around 11:30 am to inform her about her flight to London on that day.

Her father said:

“She said she would not be able to call for the next few days and that she would get in touch after she returned on June 15. That ended up being her last call to us.”

Barely three hours after the call, the man’s elder daughter called him after seeing news reports of the tragic crash.

Nandesh said the air hostess was his second daughter and started working as an air hostess in 2023, when she was 19.

He said:

“She had just given her first semester exam in DM College in Imphal. Some of her friends had been taking training to become air hostesses. When they went for the interview, they called her along. She went and ended up getting selected. She was very young, but I was happy that she had got a job in a good company. I thought that when she was older, she could try and find some stable work in Manipur.”

The last words of an air hostess aboard a crashed Air India plane, Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, are made public by her father.

The young lady's father also revealed that the last time she visited home was in March this year, when he was undergoing treatment.

He said:

She stayed for just a few days. She always visited us like that. She would surprise us when she got a few days off work. She would plan the visit with her elder sister and call out to us when she reached the front gate. She looked after us all very well."

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

