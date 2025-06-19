An Indian man is in a sad mood because his brother was one of the people who lost their lives in the tragic air crash in India

In a sad post he made on Facebook, the man said he would always remember his brother, even though he was no more

Rx Giten Charania identified his brother as Manav and said the whole family was heartbroken by the unexpected death

The unexpected death of a promising young man has thrown an Indian family into deep sorrow.

The departed young man is identified as Manav, and he is said to be part of those who lost their lives in the tragic crash of a Boeing Dreamliner in India.

Manav was mourned by his brother who shared his photos on Facebook/Rx Giten Charania.

Source: Facebook

The aircraft, operated by Air India, crashed into the MJ Medical College hostel, killing many people on the ground and 241 people on board.

The tragedy was a difficult moment for India, especially for grieving families whose loved ones died.

The aircraft which left the Ahmedabad Airport was heading to London Gatwick Airport in the UK.

However, it did not make it too far from the airport after takeoff as it quickly went down and burst into a ball of flames.

Man shares photos of his brother who died in Air India crash

Meanwhile, an Indian man, Rx Giten Charania, took to Facebook to mourn his brother, Manav, who also died.

The heartbroken man said he would always remember his brother and noted that the whole family was missing him.

RX said:

"Lost my brother in an Air India plane crash, I will always remember you, brother.. What was your age that God took you away from us, all of us in the family are missing you a lot. Manav, you are always alive in our hearts

Manav was one of the victims of the Air India plane crash. Photo credit: Facebook/Rx Giten Charania.

Source: Facebook

Investigators are still battling to unravel the reason behind the crash, but the last words from the pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, said the plane was not gaining thrust.

In his mayday call, the captain called out on his radio communication device, stating that the aircraft was losing power.

He said:

"Mayday [...] no thrust, losing power, unable to lift."

Woman misses deadly flight

A woman, Bhoomi Chauhan, was not allowed to board the crashed India Air plane after she was some minutes late.

Bhoomi described the event as a terrifying incident. The woman got to know about the air crash minutes after she was barred from boarding at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Airport in Ahmedabad.

She said:

‘'We arrived at the check-in gate 10 minutes late, but they didn’t allow me, and I returned.

'‘They said that it would delay the flight further. I was late because of traffic in the Ahmedabad city area. I came to know that the flight had crashed, I was totally numb. 'I thank my mother Goddess that I am safe, but the incident is absolutely terrifying.’'

Pilot turns aircraft around after forgetting something

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a China-bond plane turned back midair after it was discovered that one of the pilots forgot his passport.

The plane was flying from Los Angeles to Shanghai, but it was found out that the pilot had no means of identification.

The 257 passengers on the plane were frustrated when it had to turn around and land in San Francisco.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng