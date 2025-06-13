Some families broke down in uncontrollable tears as they were asked to submit DNA samples to help identify their loved ones who died in the tragic Air India crash

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12, 2025

One of the family members who dropped a DNA sample shared when the results would be ready for them to identify their brother

Efforts have commenced to identify victims who were involved in the tragic Air India crash.

The aircraft crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, a western city in India, on June 12, 2025.

Kalpeshbhqi Patni, 28, mourns as he waits outside the postmortem room at a hospital for his brother's body. Photo: Adnan Abidi/Reuters, Getty Images/Sam Pathaky

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board.

As reported by CNN, family members have been asked to give DNA samples to help in identifying their loved ones who died in the crash.

Mother loses son going to London university

One of the family members who was asked to submit a DNA sample was Sangeeta Gauswami, a woman who saw off her 19-year-old son, Sanket, while he was going to begin a new chapter at a university in London.

Their dreams were cut short as her son was among the 241 who were onboard the plane when it crashed, leaving just one survivor.

On Thursday night, the woman was asked for her DNA sample to help identify her only child among the dead.

Sangeeta, who sat beside her crying sister, said in tears:

“We have had no news. We keep asking but no one will tell us.”

Man told when DNA result would be ready

Javed Ali Syed was on the ill-fated Air India plane with his wife Mariam and their young children Zayn, 6, and Amani, 4.

Javed Ali Syed was onboard Air India plane with his wife Mariam and their young children when the plane crashed. Photo: BBC

Javed’s friend, Sunny Kakadia, arrived at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital with the deceased’s brother, shared what happened during the DNA sample submission.

He told CNN at the hospital on Friday:

“We arrived here at 2 a.m., his brother and I. He gave his DNA sample. They’re telling us we will only get results by Sunday. We’ve also been enquiring at other hospitals, running here and there, we haven’t even gotten the time to cry.”

Hospital receives DNA samples from 190 relatives

According to the hospital, over 190 relatives have submitted their DNA samples, which were being verified so that they could be used to identify bodies at the crash site.

The state official, Harshit Gosavi, who is in charge of the operation, stated that the process would take over 72 hours.

Many family members filled the hallway of the hospital, crying and mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Survivor shares what happened before fatal crash

the sole survivor of the Air India flight A171 crash has described the moments before the disaster, recalling the flickering lights he saw.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40, escaped the wreckage, witnessing death and destruction around him, and awaits news on his brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh.

Investigators are racing to determine the crash's cause, having recovered one of the plane's black boxes, while questions are raised about the aircraft's safety.

