Akash Patni, a teenage boy, was killed when an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, India

The boy was not a passenger but was resting near his family’s tea stall when the aircraft crashed. His remains were handed over to the family six days later for burial rites.

Akash's mother, who survived the crash with burns, was recovering after surgery, while his father called for compensation

The family of a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was among those who died on the ground when the Air India flight crashed, has received his remains for burial.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India.

The family of a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was among those who died when the Air India flight crashed, has received his remains for burial. Photo: India Today, Sam Pathaky via Getty Images

The aircraft crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, a western city in India, and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by India Today, Akash was not a passenger on the flight but was resting under the shade of a tree near his family’s tea stall when the plane crashed.

Family buries teenage tea seller killed by crash

Six days after the boy was killed, his remains were released to his family and on Tuesday, he was cremated as part of the burial rites.

Akash's father, autorickshaw driver Suresh Patni, explained that though they were told to collect the body late Monday, they waited until dawn to perform the cremation rites.

The family of a teenage boy who died when the Air India plane crashed near his mother’s shop performs burial rites for him. Photo: India Today

After the funeral, the boy’s family said they had not received any word concerning any compensation.

His father urged authorities to extend the same support promised to aircraft passengers to families like his, who lost a loved one who was simply trying to earn a living.

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

How boy's mother escaped crash

Akash’s aunt said that the boy and his mother were around the tea cart when the plane hit the ground.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

She had escaped the crash with burns and was recovering after undergoing surgery at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Relative of crash victims cries out over misinformation

In a related story on Legit.ng, a family of five, including Prateek Joshi, his wife Komi Vyas, and three children, tragically died in an Air India plane crash shortly after taking a photo on the flight.

Komi Vyas' cousin, Kuldeep Bhatt, has condemned influencers and content creators for using the family’s photo to make fake AI videos and spread misinformation on social media.

Bhatt also said that his cousin Komi’s photos have been used to create a Facebook account, and such acts were increasing the pain of the family during their mourning.

