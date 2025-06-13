A man who spent three days watching Tyler Perry's Straw expressed his disappointment with the movie's portrayal of Black women

Gordon suggested renaming the movie “Worst Day Ever Possible” because of the travails of the main character

He sparked mixed reactions as he criticised the film over how it portrayed Black women and how people hyped it

A man named Perry Gordon shared what he observed in Tyler Perry’s trending movie, Straw.

Straw, an emotionally charged film on Netflix, was produced by ace filmmaker Tyler Perry and gathered lots of reviews from movie lovers.

Tyler Perry’s Straw: Man Criticises Trending Netflix Movie, Says He Spent 3 Days Watching Till End

On his Facebook page, Gordon said he spent 3 days watching the movie as he slammed those who were “hyping” the movie.

The movie explored the story of a single mother, Janiyah Wiltkinson, played by Taraji P. Henson.

She was hit in different directions by the struggles of life, but the most difficult challenge was caring for her daughter Aria, who was frequently ill.

Man shares observation about Straw movie

In his Facebook post, Perry suggested another title for the movie based on the main character’s struggles.

He also shared what he noticed about the movie and the effect it may have on people.

Tyler Perry’s Straw: Man Criticises Trending Netflix Movie, Says He Spent 3 Days Watching Till End

The man said:

“STRAW MOVIE Took me 3 days to watch it all the way but one thing I can say yall sholl know how to hype something up! The name of the movie should’ve been WORST DAY EVER POSSIBLE!

“Tyler Perry definitely stayed the course of making the black woman look SORRY AND PATHETIC! Hopefully it will motivate people to grind hard cause u never know what may happen !!”

Reactions trail man’s review of Straw

Lavonne Lathan said:

"Some ppl just don't think before they type. I don't care how motivated or how prepared you think you are, life will hit you in the behind so hard. It's like a box of chocolate, you never know what you're gonna get."

Terry A Jones said:

"The movie is about mental illness. She wants compassion, but showed none to the WIC customers. For those asking why didn't she have direct deposit? She has 2 jobs?? What's the other job? Maybe she has it at her other job. Bill collector calls but she leaves work and goes to the school instead and is met by the principal and a social worker that takes her "dirty/hungry" child that died yesterday."

Brandi Granger said:

"I didn’t see folks this stirred up when Will was homeless or Denzel took a hospital hostage — but let a Black woman break down and it’s 'pathetic'? Some of us live that ‘worst day ever’ every day. Tyler ain’t hyping pain."

