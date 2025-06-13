A woman shared a deeply personal experience on Facebook about how the movie Straw, which portrays a single mother's struggles, brought back painful memories from her own life

The movie plot resonated with Lilian due to her past hardship, as she opened up about how the movie triggered her

Many encouraged and hailed the woman as she shared her painful experience and hoped Tyler Perry would make a movie out of it someday

A woman, Lilian Choruwa, shared why she was triggered by Tyler Perry’s trending movie, Straw.

Straw, an emotionally charged film on Netflix, was produced by ace filmmaker Tyler Perry and gathered lots of reviews from movie lovers.

A woman, Lilian Choruwa, shares why she was triggered by Tyler Perry’s trending movie, Straw Photo: Facebook/ Lilian Choruwa, Tyler Perry

On her Facebook page, Lilian shared her painful experience she remembered while watching the movie.

The movie explored the story of a single mother, Janiyah Wiltkinson, played by Taraji P. Henson.

She was hit in different directions by the struggles of life, but the most difficult challenge was caring for her daughter Aria, who was frequently ill.

Woman shares how Straw movie triggered her

In her Facebook post, Lilian recounted a painful experience she had when she was pregnant.

A woman shares her painful experience she remembered while watching the movie. Photo: Tyler Perry

The woman said:

“Been seeing a lot of posts about Tyler Perry Straw movie and when I watched it, to say it triggered me is an understatement! Here's a little snippet of true events. Some years ago I went into town to try and get some money for upkeep from the guy who had impregnated me. (Background to the story is I had been disowned for getting pregnant). Dude refused to give any money, even a dollar to go back home.

“But there I was, heavily pregnant, not even a cent on me. It got dark and I had no choice but to go ku the Police (PaCentral) and asked the Police for assistance. One police officer felt sorry for me and said it was late and its best I sleep at the station and they would contribute money in the morning for my fare.

“Yes , I slept there on a bench - the whole night and in the morning , bless those police officers gave me some money to go "home".

She added:

‘If I had to sit with Tyler Perry one day, I am sure he would actually make a good movie based on true life events about my life.”

Reactions trail woman’s review of Straw

Glo Reeyah said:

"I can’t believe you went through this but still here to tell the story and thriving too. So many never live to tell their stories."

Misheck Guwanda Chitagu said:

"To my surprise, I was cutting onions the whole movie."

Appolonia Hofah-Mudheredhe said:

"I love the way you unapologetically share your life experiences Sis....real life lessons. You are a strong woman!!!!"

