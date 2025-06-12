A Nigerian lady shared her dissatisfaction with the Straw movie on her Facebook page, expressing confusion over its emotional impact and criticising a particular scene

The lady mentioned that a dramatic scene felt unrealistic and unnecessarily prolonged, which detracted from her experience

Despite the movie's hype and emotional appeal, the lady was left unimpressed, not shedding a tear

A Nigerian lady, Hula Dorathy Vangeryina, shared what annoyed her about Tyler Perry’s trending movie, Straw.

Straw, an emotionally charged film on Netflix, was produced by ace filmmaker Tyler Perry and gathered lots of reviews from movie lovers.

Tyler Perry’s Straw: Lady Shares Scene That Annoyed Her in Trending Netflix Movie, Many React

Source: Facebook

On her Facebook page, Hula said she decided to watch the movie after all the hype it got online.

The movie explored the story of a single mother, Janiyah Wiltkinson, played by Taraji P. Henson.

She was hit in different directions by the struggles of life, but the most difficult challenge was caring for her daughter Aria, who was frequently ill.

Lady shares annoying scene in Straw movie

In her Facebook post, Hula shared a scene that made her angry while watching the movie.

She also wondered why she didn’t cry like other people who cried because of the emotional storyline.

She said:

“After every hype, I decided to watch the movie STRAW. Well, I was waiting for what will make me cry as I watched to the end without even getting emotional. Rather, I got very annoyed at the long drama at the bank. Something that would never happen in real life.

“I'm still wondering what is making people cry or very emotional about the movie! Am I the only one who didn't cry while watching the movie? Hope nothing is wrong with me?”

In the comments, she added:

“The movie is like a child's play. So unrealistic. Should I say the movie is overhyped! I didn't even expect the movie to end yet because I was yet to get to the part that would make me emotional. But it ended. Just like that. As a movie lover, I gat to rush to my moviebox app to search and watch after I saw Ini Edo's post hyping the movie and giving all the flowers in world.”

Reactions trail woman’s review of Straw

Peter Terfa said:

"I said it!!! This movie they're hyping...That is the same way they over hyped "A Tribe Called Judah." After watching I never saw anything too serious. I don't expect anything in a hyped movie."

Olivia King said:

"Oh my goodness!!! They hyping ehn."

Jennifer Daniel said:

"Yes so unrealistic."

In related stories, a lady shared her review on the movie while a single mother shared her dating experience.

Lady criticises Straw, shares her review

A woman has criticised Tyler Perry's Netflix production Straw, calling it 'way too over the top' and saying it was a 'hard pass' for her.

She said the film, starring Taraji P. Henson struggling as a single mother, was too dramatic for the woman, especially the first 30 minutes.

The woman expressed her dissatisfaction on Facebook, sparking mixed reactions from people who have also watched the movie,

