A Nigerian single mother, Esther Ijewere, shared how Tyler Perry’s movie, Straw, touched her personally.

Straw, an emotionally charged film on Netflix, was produced by ace filmmaker, Tyler Perry, and gathered lots of reviews from movie lovers.

Tyler Perry’s Straw: Single Mother Shares How Emotional Movie on Netflix Affected Her Personally

In a Facebook page, Esther shared how the movie shook her after she watch it.

She said in her post:

“I watched Straw a few hours ago, and my emotions have been everywhere since. This film is a raw, unfiltered reflection of what so many single mothers silently endure. Taraji P. Henson did not come to play, she embodied that role with everything she had. The grief, the anger, the denial, and the unbearable loneliness of carrying life’s weight alone… she portrayed it so beautifully it shook me.”

Emotional story in Tyler Perry’s Straw

The movie explored the story of a single mother, Janiyah Wiltkinson, played by Taraji P. Henson.

She was hit in different directions by visititudes of life, but the most difficult challenge was caring for her daughter Aria, who was frequently ill.

According to Esther, Janiyah;s experienec in the movie mirrored the issues faced by most single mothers.

She added:

“Taraji’s character stayed in denial because the thought of losing her child was unbearable. And honestly, I felt that in my bones. If the only thing you can do for a single mom navigating life is to say “I see you” or “I believe you,” please do it. You have no idea how much those words can mean on the days we feel invisible. From one proud single mom to another, you are seen, you are enough, and you are stronger than you know.”

Reactions trail single mum’s review of Straw

Bammie Bammie said:

"I cried mehn when she said just cash my Cheque for me, I don’t want all these money I want my 519$ I cried."

David Elijah Ssentongo said:

"I'm a man sitted in my house right now tears flowing all over me."

Bukola Obuchi Ajiboye said:

"And I pray those Single mom bashers, never get served with that reality, maybe they'll understand after watching the movie."

