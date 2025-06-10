A woman criticised Straw, calling it "way too over the top" and saying it was a "hard pass" for her

The movie, which stars Taraji P. Henson as a single mother struggling with life's challenges, was too dramatic for Mellika, especially in its first 30 minutes.

She expressed her dissatisfaction on Facebook, sparking mixed reactions from people who have seen the movie

A woman, Mellika Taylor, shared what she felt about Tyler Perry’s movie, Straw, and why she didn’t watch it till the end.

Straw, an emotionally charged film on Netflix, was produced by ace filmmaker Tyler Perry and gathered lots of reviews from movie lovers.

On her Facebook page, Mellika said she wasn’t a fan of Tyler Perry’s movies, as she gave her review of the movie.

The movie explored the story of a single mother, Janiyah Wiltkinson, played by Taraji P. Henson.

She was hit in different directions by the struggles of life, but the most difficult challenge was caring for her daughter Aria, who was frequently ill.

Mellika said in her post:

“I am not a fan of that Tyler Perry Straw Movie. It’s way to over the top. Come on now, yall gotta stop saying everything is good. In the 1st 30mins of the movie her baby was taken, her items thrown out same day and she shot a guy.

“We turned this garbage off. I didn’t even watch it to the end. See this what I be talking about some of yall don’t know good movies like you don’t know good food. This Movie is a hard pass for me.”

Reactions trail woman’s review of Straw

Chy'enne Valentino said:

"Well, that's probably because you didn't give it a chance just like a lot of other things you've never given a chance. You know you've always liked things to happen like microwave success. Be patient, my doll."

Katherine Darden said:

"I’m normally not a Tyler movie or play fan. I watched because of the “hype”. In the beginning I felt like turning the channel but decided to keep watching. It ended up being good. Some great messages: How situations can cause the mind to snap and sometimes you don’t even realize that you’re mentally unstable."

Latricia Fields said:

"I strongly agree! I feel the same way about that sinners movie too."

Spring Showers said:

"Oh no!! I get it that it jumped from one thing to another but, I can’t stand no lonnnng storylines."

Single mum reviews Tyler Perry's Straw

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian single mother, Esther Ijewere, shared how Tyler Perry’s emotional Netflix film, Straw, deeply touched her.

She revealed the movie mirrors the silent struggles many single mothers face, especially dealing with grief, oppression and isolation.

Ijewere praised Taraji P. Henson’s performance and hailed Tyler Perry for telling real, raw stories that resonate with women.

