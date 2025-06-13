Daddy Freeze has reacted to the report of the man who was the lone survivor on board the tragic plane crash in India

The media personality questioned those thanking God on the man's behalf, asking which supreme being they were addressing

Daddy Freeze stated that it was clearly neither the Christian nor the Muslim God, stirring reactions from netizens

Popular Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has also reacted to the tragic plane crash in India, which claimed the lives of over 200 people

Legit.ng previously reported that the plane crashed in the Indian city of Ahmedabad.

However, a miracle report about a lone survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, from the London-bound passenger plane caused a buzz on social media as many, including Nigerians, took to social media to express gratitude to God for keeping him alive.

Daddy Freeze, who paid tributes to passengers who lost their lives in the devastating crash, however, queried which God, people were directing their appreciation to.

The media personality pointed out that Ramesh, who survived the plane crash, is a Hindu.

He added that it couldn’t be the Christian or Muslim God who saved him.

“Which of the Gods saved the man who survived the plane crash? It can’t be the Christian God, because he was not a Christian,” he said in the video.

In a caption of the video, Daddy Freeze added,

"Only a Hindu man survived the plane incident; the time to question the narrative is now. Whose God saved him? Which of the 3,000 gods did this?"

The video of Daddy Freeze questioning people thanking God for saving lone survivor on Indian plane crash is below:

Reactions to Daddy Freeze’s video

The media personality’s question on religion has since stirred up debate with many sharing diverse opinions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

chuksdavidjr said:

"In everything Give thanks."

pjay_food_bar commented:

"So we should course God is that what you want ehn freeze? May God be merciful unto you because you really need it."

ciliapeaches said:

"This man you always come out to spit rubbish Is there anything thing like Christian God ode wear green face cap."

mr_tinubu commented:

"Bia albino clout chasr we don watch the news since yesterday all over the world, na when bad things happen you carry ur moki face come out."

helenbeauty44 commented:

"God said he causes rain to fall both to the just and to the unjust Mathew 5:25, Roman 9:15 to 16 God said I will show mercy to whom I want to show mercy and I will show kindness to who I want to show Kindness."

kgold_mirabelle commented:

"There is God.... everything happens for a reason 🙏 I personally believe that there's a reason why he survived the crash."

seun_sean commented:

"What does he mean by “Christian God” you desperately want to talk down on Christians forgetting All religions call on the same God, nah name dey different."

Nathaniel Bassey reacts to Indian plane crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey mourned the victims of the plane crash in India.

Nathaniel Bassey also penned a message to the family of the deceased, praying for strength over the loss.

The gospel singer's message, however, stirred reactions as some of his followers shared a prophecy he allegedly made.

