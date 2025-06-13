A mathematics teacher has disclosed that he quit marking the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) students' scripts in 2019

The tutor gave reasons why he stopped marking the scripts, and shared how much he was paid for the daunting task

While noting that he still hasn't healed from the pain suffered the last time he marked scripts, the teacher urged WAEC to treat teachers like human beings and not cheap machines

Esomnofu Chidiebube Ifechukwu, a mathematics teacher, has shared why he stopped marking WAEC scripts.

Chidiebube, who last marked scripts in 2019, accused the West African examination body of mistreating teachers and poorly paying them for the marking job.

Why teacher stopped marking WAEC scripts

Chidiebube, in a Facebook post, said he has not healed from his unpleasant experience when he marked scripts in 2019, and disclosed that he was given over 300 scripts to mark.

The tutor lamented that it took him two weeks to finish marking the scripts, adding that he had sleepless nights, tired eyes, no rest, no weekends and no side work. In his words:

"WHY I STOPPED MARKING WAEC SCRIPTS.

The last time I marked WAEC scripts was in 2019 — and I still haven’t healed from it.

"I was given a little over 300 scripts to mark.

"Each script filled with long theory questions — with sub-questions a, b, and c.

"It wasn’t a job.

It was punishm€my.

"I spent two full weeks.

"Sleepless nights.

"Tired eyes.

"No weekends.

"No side work.

"No rest.

"Just me, a red pen, and a heavy heart..."

Amount earned for marking WAEC scripts

While noting that marking WAEC scripts wasn't a rewarding venture, he broke down how much he earned per script.

"...For every script I marked, I was paid ₦13.

"When you calculate it, it gave me just around ₦4,000.

"The rest of what made my total pay up to ₦13,000 was for so-called “logistics”:

"Transportation, corrections, and back-and-forth stress that I paid for with my own strength and sanity.

"But in the end, what was left to take home?

"Nothing. Nothing but pa!n..."

Chidiebube decried how other teachers collected more scripts in a bid to make more money, as the meagre pay was nothing to write home about.

According to Chidiebube, the resultant effect is that the teachers outsource the scripts to anyone who can mark, leading to wrong answers being marked as good and students being failed wrongly.

"...I saw colleagues take multiple packs —

"600… 900… even 1,200 scripts —

"Not because they had the strength, but because they were desperate for more money as the pay per pack is small.

"And when the burden became too much, they handed the scripts to anyone who could help them meet the deadline — students, friends, even non-teachers who didn’t understand the subject..."

He said he would resume marking WAEC scripts when the exam body effects real change and begins valuing teachers' efforts.

The tutor accused WAEC of treating teachers as cheap machines and not human beings.

Maths teacher's outcry sparks conversations

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the mathematics teacher's outcry below:

Alimosood Olalekan Olohunlowu said:

"My wife marked it once and I won't encourage her to do it again."

Imoh Peter Chinagorom said:

"I did once and didn't try it again. It was not a good experience for me. I couldn't take my mind off the paper. Nothing else matters to me that period and I don't think I want to go that lane again unless something tangible is coming out of it. I only go for coordination and go back home."

Basic Maths with Master Jude said:

"Very true Sir. 2017 I went for the marking briefing and was told how much per script will cost. I returned the pack I was giving with the excuse of travelling out of the state for one week. Most government teachers are not ambitious and they see the job as their last bus stop, that is the reason they accept ill treatment of a job that is supposed to be a noble job."

Emmelac Tutorial said:

"The first time I marked NECO Physics practical script was in 2012, and I vowed never to mark it again.

"Ungodly deadlines, plenty scripts and unholy stipend. Haba...."

Adetoyese Atoyebi said:

"Mr. Chidi, you are very correct. But it is not only WAEC please, the same thing goes for NECO. The money is not commensurate with the stress we pass through. Somebody like me, I have been marking both as far back as 2009, mathematics. But what keeps me there is not money, it's the yearly experience I gain, to know what and what to give to my students."

Sade Alabi said:

"The only advantage in WAEC or NECO marking is the experience you will gain to help your students.l marked for several years,even became a Team leader but stopped immediately l left the classroom.lt is indeed a very stressful, sleepless assignment."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a single mum had shared why she retook the WASSCE.

How WAEC marks students' exam papers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on how WAEC marks students' examination papers.

It is noteworthy that it is not WAEC staff members who mark students’ examination papers, but examiners who are appointed by the examination body to mark the scripts. Examiners are people are experienced people in the education sector, who know the classroom in and out.

Legit.ng learnt that WAEC set up a committee of experts who then came up with the marking guide to prevent manipulation. It is the committee of experts who grill the examiners on all aspects of the marking scheme for a marking exercise called coordination.

