Candidates in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are still displaying their results to show their performance

One of them said he wrote the UTME in 2024 and scored 311 marks, but he could not use it to secure admission into the university

He took the UTME again in 2025, and his efforts paid off because he scored 355 marks, a performance that has thrilled his well-wishers

Marshall Prosper, an intelligent young student, has posted his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

He was one of those who sat for the UTME 2025, and he came out with an excellent performance, which he has displayed for people to see.

Marshal Prospal scored 355 in the UTME 2025. Photo credit: Marshal Prosper/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Prosper said he volunteered to teach others how to pass the JAMB examination, which he sat for in 2024 and scored 311.

Unfortunately, Prosper could not use the 311 marks he scored in the 2024 UTME to secure admission into the university.

"I'm so grateful. From failing to gain admission with 311 to helping others and getting blessed. It can only be God. A lot of hard work, prayers, Videos, flashcards and data burned from TikTok live sessions. Didn't think it would ever get this big. I'm glad I was able to help a lot of people in the process as well."

UTME 2025 candidate scores 355

This necessitated that he write the UTME in 2025, but this time, he came out of the examination with a better performance.

Prosper's UTME 2025 results show that he scored 355. He scored 76 in English, 97 in mathematics, 92 in physics and 90 in chemistry.

Proper said before the examination, he was teaching others how to pass, using the previous experience he gained in UTME 2024.

He advised others who did not get their dream scores to put more effort into the next examination.

He said:

"Even if you didn't get your desired score, that doesn't mean you have failed or God didnt hear your prayers; it's an avenue to grow and get better."

Marshal Prosper said he also taught others how to pass the JAMB examination. Photo credit: Marshal Prosper/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions to UTME 2025 result

@Sylvia said:

"Just come to my house and teach me.. prepare me for next year."

@LAST BORN said:

"Sincerely speaking, this is well-deserved. I swear you really try your best."

@Zaynab said:

"If being resilient and hardworking is a person. This is well deserved."

@og_shocky said:

"You really deserve this! Congratulations. But wait, how were able to answer all the questions because of time?"

@Jeffrey Debruyne said:

"I feel like you deserved this score. Your content from the beginning of the year has reflected JAMB a lot."

@EXCESSIVE BOY said:

"Congratulations. If I knew you were on this app I long time ago, I would have been at least a higher position."

Lady shares how she sponsored herself in school

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady born into a family of seven children shared the experiences she had while living with her uncle.

According to her, life was always difficult for her, especially after she started living with her uncle, where she was a housemaid.

At some point, she started living alone and hustling on her own, staying in uncompleted buildings until she graduated from school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng