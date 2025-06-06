A 2025 WAEC student celebrates the end of exams with a university-style sign-out in a viral TikTok video

Wearing a white shirt covered in marker signatures, she marked the end of her six-year secondary school journey

Many reacted as the excited girl urged people to celebrate her success, saying the experience was not easy

A student who finished writing the 2025 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) celebrated in grand style.

She wore a white shirt and signed out of secondary school like a university student on the day she finished her WAEC examination.

WAEC is an examination board established by law to determine the examinations required in the public interest in the English-speaking West African countries.

This is a body saddled with the responsibility of conducting the examinations and awarding certificates comparable to those of equivalent examining authorities internationally.

2025 WAEC candidate signs out with joy

In a video by @babykelly47 on TikTok, the young girl signed out of secondary school like a university graduate.

The 2025 WAEC candidate wore a white shirt that was decorated with different colours of markers as her loved ones signed on it.

The happy girl also showed off her classmates and friends, who also signed out like she did.

She happily called on people to congratulate her, stating that spending six years in secondary school was not an easy feat.

The girl said:

“6 years journey not that easy. Don’t be stingy to type congrats.”

Watch the video below:

Reaction trails WAEC candidate’s sign-out day

@MMA OF TIKTOK said:

"A proud teacher. congratulations my Okoye. school will be boring without my babies."

@DANIEL said:

"Congratulations. Mine is coming."

@Adazion said:

"Congratulations to us all 6 years no be easy journey oooooo."

@Christy Chima said:

"Congratulations. Mine was also today."

@progress said:

"Congratulations and my sister too."

@——AZEEZAH said:

And you fine o stinging for person whey just finish waec Wetin do stingy

@SoSo said:

"congrate dear. more success ahead. pls like mine."

@VINNY said:

"we made it 6years journey no be moimoi."

@Luna said:

"Congratulations dearie. You will pass. Cute face."

In related stories, videos of students writing English WAEC paper at night sparked outrage while a mother lamented as her son returned home late for the paper.

Single mum goes back to write WASSCE

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 26-year-old Nigerian mother was rewriting the 2025 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The mother of one shared her challenges, including emotional struggles, financial difficulties, and the reason why she was writing WAEC in 2025.

The lady was dressed in a school uniform in her viral video, as many encouraged her on her journey after hearing her emotional story.

