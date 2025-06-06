A 26-year-old Nigerian mother is rewriting the 2025 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

A 26-year-old Nigerian single mother has said she is currently writing the 2025 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

She opened up about why she was writing the 2025 examination organised by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

In a TikTok video by @molaramiii, the lady showed herself in a secondary school uniform for the 2025 WAEC exam.

The lady said she wanted to rewrite WAEC so that she could attend a college of nursing and be a better mum for her son.

She said:

“I’m 26 and I’m not ashamed to admit that I’m just rewriting WAEC so I can go to a college of nursing so I can be a better person for myself and a better mom for my son. I’m just trying to plan my life well, wish I had started planning it earlier before now

“I cry at every little thing, I get fed up with things easily (have to let go of that, it kills and makes you stagnant), I have no friend, I wish i had few in my corner. I’m an overthinker, a really bad one.

“I haven’t make my 1million (not even half million at 26yrs ). I find it hard to take care of my son and family at large. I don’t have any side business except the nursing am into (have tried some online job and it didn’t yield well for me. The guys that come into my life are always scared after telling them am a single mom.They feel like am the bad one that is why my baby daddy neglected me and my child.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as 26-year-old mum writes waec

@rosie4u3 said:

"Come here let me give you some warm hug. You’ll be fine don’t worry we could become friends I’m also in nursing school."

@Elijah said:

"After much reading, it is my conclusion. You are a strong woman. God is helping you. It is fine! Few years from now, you are going to look back and smile because God came through. Peace and love."

@Saeyy said:

"I'm already done with nursing school and I've been sitting for jamb for 2 consecutive years now, I just want to go back to MBBS and I'm not giving up. I'm fed up WITH NMCN they keep going in circles, its annoying."

2025 WAEC English paper causes outrage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared videos and images of 2025 WAEC candidates writing the English exam in total darkness.

There was widespread outrage on social media after students who sat the 2025 WASSCE were made to write the English examination at night.

Parents who came across the post lamented and shared their experiences, sparking reactions online.

