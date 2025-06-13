The best graduating student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, won a commonwealth scholarship worth £33,000 (N69 million)

A document that showed the proof of the scholarship caught people’s attention as it was shared by an education advocate, Onyia Alex

Many congratulated him as the scholarship was worth N69 million, as many hailed Alex for his assistance

A best graduating student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Chizoba Ejiofor, was awarded a Commonwealth scholarship worth £33,000 (N69 million).

The news was shared by education advocate Alex Onyia on X, who shared how the young man got the scholarship.

Photo: LinkedIn/ Chizoba Victor, X/@winexviv

In his X post, Alex said Chizoba was promised a N50,000 prize from UNN, but it wasn't given to him.

The post read:

"I have a good news. A very good news. You remember Chizoba Ejiofor who graduated as UNN overall best graduating student with CGPA of 4.98, that UNN refused to fulfill the N50k price promised to him?

"I took him up as a full responsibility. We started working tirelessly together since last year to secure a fully funded scholarship, and today we have the good news. This is fully funded scholarship from commonwealth. Over 33 thousand pounds in scholarship, flight tickets and monthly stipends inclusive. No one can describe how happy and fulfilled I am today."

Photo: @winexviv

On his LinkedIn post, Chibuzor had stated that he graduated with a CGPA of 4,93 and emerged the best graduating student of the 2021/2022 session in UNN.

He graduated from the Department of Pharmacy and was celebrated during the school's 52nd convocation in 2024.

See scholarship post below:

Reactions trail graduate's N69m scholarship

@ikenna1862 said:

"Human resources exported! This kind are individuals countries make effort behind the scene to keep in their country. It does appear that Nigeria has no regards for this kind. This kind of loss takes generations to replace."

@QUEENOFDBLUES1 said:

"God disgraced their 50k and took him to a better place. Congratulations Chizoba Ejiofor."

@FadaChristmas_ said:

"Awesome, more academically outstanding people should attempt for scholarships. That thing that Nigeria does not value, other countries value it. A big congratulations to this young man."

@thatMrT said:

"Congratulations. Government has no N50k to pay you but it has N39 billion to renovate ICC."

@MrOzor1

"You are giving so much to our society. God bless you, and bless your own family as you bless others families."

In related stories, LASU BGS shared how she wrote JAMB twice, while a lady who wrote UTME at 14 emerged as OOU's best graduating student.

UNIBEN first class graduate gets N5,000 prize

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of the University of Benin received N5,000 as his prize for being the best graduating student in his department.

The young man graduated from the Department of Mechanical Engineering and shared his cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

Many who came across the post on X shared their thoughts on the prize money as they congratulated him.

