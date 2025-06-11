A Nigerian man shared how his mother named his wife, Adesuwa, during a naming ceremony when he was a child

A Nigerian man shared how he attended his wife’s naming ceremony with his mother when he was a child.

The couple’s daughter featured her parents on her TikTok page to share their love story.

In a video by @frey_the_creator, the lady’s father shared how his mother named his wife, Adesuwa.

He said:

“My mother named my wife Adesuwa, which means centre of wealth. Her mother jus got transferred from Calabar to Nifor in Benin city and was pregnant at the time. Her mother joined my mother’s meeting of some group of hardworking elite women. When her mother gave birth to her, my mother named her Adesuwa. She became my mother’s special child.”

The man’s wife added:

“When your mother saw all the things my mother brought, she said this child would be named Adesuwa. At the same time, my grandmother was also naming me Adesuwa. The two names at the same time corresponded.”

She also shared how they both grew up as siblings, always being there for one another till her mother jokingly told her that he was her husband.

Along the line, he eventually became her husband.

The woman added:

“We act as family, couple, siblings and friends.”

Their daughter also stated that her mum’s birthday was June 6 while her dad’s was June 8, adding that they were destined to be.

In the comments, she added that their age difference was 7 years.

Reactions trail couple’s love story

@BENIN CITY SUREST PERFUME PLUG said:

"She call me brother, I call her sister too. This is lovely!"

@SOMOLU makeup nailart pedicure saidL

"Just like my daughter too,we are in somolu doing the naming ceremony,my mil is in Germany and my uncle in ikorodu,they both sent names for my daughter."

AbbyD said:

"Almost sounds like my story. Hubby is August 9th and I’m August 5th. He helped my mum do school runs for me as a child and we considered ourselves siblings until we ended up together."

@sheisbema001 said:

"First people to marry their actual (Future wife and Future husband)."

@user3774297188286 said:

"Content creator extraordinaire. When I started watching in my head I was like I’d love to hear the story in detail from the “horse’s mouth” then boom I really did. More grace huni."

