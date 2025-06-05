Newly wedded actress Ruby Ojiakor shares emotional wedding video of husband Moc Madu crying on altar

Ruby adds a caption that says any man who doesn’t cry on his wedding day should be returned to his real owner

Netizens react strongly, accusing her of clout chasing and twisting the emotional moment at the wedding

Newly married Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor is back in the headlines, and this time she’s got social media in a frenzy over her latest marriage post.

The actress, who recently tied the knot with Moc Madu in a lavish and widely celebrated wedding, has taken to Instagram with what many are calling both hilarious and controversial advice to single women.

The actress posted a heartwarming yet emotional video from their church wedding, where her husband, Moc Madu, was seen breaking down in tears while taking his vows.

Ruby Ojiakor faces intense backlash over hubby crying clip at wedding. Photos: @ruby_ojiakor/IG

Source: Instagram

The touching moment appeared to move the congregation, but Ruby wasn’t done there.

Turning the video into a declaration, Ruby captioned the post with a message to women looking for true love:

“Pls if he doesn’t cry like this on the altar of GOD on your biggest day, confessing to you and GOD how much he loves you… Just know he’s not yours ok Return him back to the original owner. My Husband loves me so much And I love him too TWO HEARTS… ONE SOUL..”

The post, as expected, went viral — but the reaction wasn’t all praises and roses.

See the video here:

Mixed reactions trail Ruby's post

Several netizens claimed the groom’s tears had less to do with love and more with grief, suggesting he was mourning his late mother at the moment.

@sylvia__nella wrote:

“Someone is crying for his late mom and you are here twisting it Ruby… oh chim o.”

@preshbukaa commented:

“The sister for just allow him express himself finish… The wife dey there she no collect mic, na you just fly out from nowhere come perform your oversabi duty.”

@thriftbykech shared a solemn backstory:

“The cry was because of his dead mom. He wished she was alive to witness his wedding. May her soul rest in peace Amen.”

Another user, @symply_bennny, gave a reality check:

“Crying doesn't mean he loves you that much. It might be that he's missing someone else. You're the one who should’ve cried nne.”

But the criticism didn’t stop there. Ruby was also called out for allegedly trying too hard to keep the spotlight on herself.

"You're doing too much!" – Fans call Ruby out

@gra_cious434 wrote:

“Ruby be very smart in this marriage ooo… Be like say na that your sister-in-law go dey in charge of this marriage.”

@zoegood99 added:

“Ruby, you no go rest? You no dey learn from others? Priscilla's husband cried too, but she didn’t make a scene. She’s younger but more mature.”

@ozydonald said:

“She’ll keep engaging you folks on top her wedding since una no wan rest For the ones attacking the sister-in-law, sense is too far from some of una on this app!”

@official_laveev10 bluntly stated:

“You're doing too much. Desperate to be married. You’re not the first to get married. I hope you don't come back crying later.”

Ruby Ojiakor faces intense backlash over hubby crying clip at wedding. Photos: @ruby_ojiakor/IG

Source: Instagram

Ruby Ojiakor slams crtics

Legit.ng reported that Ruby Ojiakor has responded to critics who called her out for getting married in her husband's church.

Explaining the reason for her decision, she stated that her husband married her wholeheartedly and in full.

She also mentioned that her man is the head of their family, describing him as her king, her love, and someone she adores and respects deeply.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng