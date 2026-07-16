Jamaica's Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency published its full list of visa entry requirements for foreign nationals travelling to the Caribbean island

Several African countries qualify for visa-free entry to Jamaica, including Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Mozambique, among others

Most of the countries are members of the Commonwealth, with exceptions to some of the nations that were listed

Jamaica has published its official entry requirements for foreign nationals, and the list confirms that a number of African countries enjoy visa-free access to the Caribbean island.

According to the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency of Jamaica, travellers from several African nations can enter the country without a visa, largely because of their Commonwealth membership.

Jamaica confirms 16 African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo: Patrick Fallon

Source: Getty Images

The list covers countries across multiple regions of the continent.

African Countries That Can Enter Jamaica Visa-Free

Commonwealth member states make up the bulk of Africa's visa-free entries to Jamaica. Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, also appears on the list with no visa requirement noted, as updated in July 2023.

See list of African countries whose citizens do not need a visa to enter Jamaica:

Ghana Kenya Eswatini South Africa Tanzania Uganda Zambia Malawi Namibia Mozambique Lesotho Botswana Sierra Leone Gambia Seychelles Mauritius

The conditions attached to each country's entry vary. Most Commonwealth nationals can enter without any time restriction specified beyond the standard tourism rules, while travellers from a handful of other nations face limits of 30 or 90 days and may need to show proof of vaccination or hold a valid visa from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, or the Schengen Area as a prerequisite.

Which African Countries Still Need Jamaica Visa

A significant number of African nations are not covered by the visa-free arrangement. Nigeria, despite being a Commonwealth member, requires a visa to enter Jamaica.

Other countries on the visa-required list include Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, Comoros, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Somalia, both North and South Sudan, Togo, Tunisia, and Zimbabwe.

For travellers from some of these countries, Jamaica does permit visas to be obtained at the port of entry, though this applies to a limited number of nations and does not extend to most African passport holders.

The full list of Jamaica's visa entry requirements is published on the official website of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency of Jamaica.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng