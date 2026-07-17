The German Federal Government has highlighted nine key sectors and professions currently facing acute labour shortages

Through its official portal, the government said it is actively seeking qualified foreign professionals to fill these roles

Eligible workers in these fields stand a high chance of securing work visas or utilising the Opportunity Card (Chancenkarte) to relocate

The German government shares how it is expanding its search for international talent to address ageing populations and labour deficits.

The official portal of the German Federal Government has published the list of nine in-demand sectors where qualified foreign workers are most urgently needed.

Germany lists 9 professions in demand for foreigners seeking a work visa. Photo credit: Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Source: UGC

These sectors represent the easiest and most viable pathways to obtaining a German work visa or utilising the job-seeker Opportunity Card (Chancenkarte).

9 in-demand professions in Germany

The official government database listed the following nine categories of professions as highly sought-after:

1. Green Jobs

Germany is investing heavily in its "green" economy. Diverse and lucrative opportunities are emerging in sustainable industries, renewable energy (such as wind and solar power), and environmental technology.

2. Nursing Professionals

Germany has a stable and highly developed healthcare system, but it is facing a severe shortage of nursing care staff. Hospitals, clinics, and retirement homes are constantly looking for qualified, foreign-trained nurses and geriatric care workers.

3. Doctors/Physicians

Medical care in Germany is heavily reliant on young, incoming talent. The demand for medical doctors is extremely high across German hospitals and healthcare facilities.

4. Engineers

As Germany transitions further into Industry 4.0, companies are desperately searching for engineers. Qualified professionals in mechanical, electrical, civil, and structural engineering are highly sought-after to implement digital technologies.

5. IT Specialists

The German IT sector is experiencing a massive boom, with thousands of new vacancies opening up annually. Tech talent, including software developers, data analysts, and cybersecurity experts, can easily find employment in startups, small-to-medium businesses (Mittelstand), and multinational corporations.

6. Natural Scientists

Professionals specialising in scientific disciplines, such as biotechnology, pharmacology, environmental science, and energy technology, are in high demand to support research and development.

7. Skilled Trades/Artisans

Often referred to as the heart of the German economy, skilled trades like carpentry, plumbing, electrical installations, and metalworking are facing a major labour deficit as well.

8. Transport Professions

The country is in urgent need of skilled workers in the transport sector, including truck drivers, train drivers, shipping crew, and public transit operators.

9. Hospitality, Education, and Med-Tech

Outside of the primary technical fields, Germany has opened up recruitment pathways for professionals in the hospitality and gastronomy sectors (hotels and catering), the educational field (teachers and educators), and medical technology.

Nigerian professionals who belong to any of these nine categories can relocate using two major pathways: the Opportunity Card and a direct job offer.

How to qualify for Australian work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier outlined several high-demand occupations that could qualify skilled foreign workers for a permanent Australian Subclass 189 work visa.

The article explained key eligibility requirements and highlighted why the visa remained attractive to professionals seeking permanent residency.

Source: Legit.ng