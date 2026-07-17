A man who correctly predicted Argentina's win over England has shared the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which he said he saw in a dream

After his semifinal prediction came true, the man said his dream also revealed who would beat Spain to lift the World Cup trophy

His latest dream prediction has sparked reactions online as football fans await the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina

A man who correctly predicted that Argentina would beat England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal has shared another prediction he claimed to have seen in a dream about the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain.

A few days before the Argentina vs England semifinal, the man spoke about his dream, saying he saw Argentina defeating England to qualify for the final.

Man who predicted semifinal says he saw 2026 World Cup winner in dream. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Karl Bridgeman - FIFA/Carl Recine/Facebook/Henry Soma

Source: Getty Images

Argentina vs Spain: Man predicts winner

He also spoke about the likely result of the third-place match involving France and England.

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, he also revealed the team he claimed would win the tournament between Argentina and Spain, based on what he saw in his dream.

The man, Henry Soma, wrote on his Facebook page:

"From my dream of yesterday, Argentina 🇦🇷 will beat England, and then France 🇫🇷 will beat England to clinch the 3rd place spot."

"2026 FIFA World Cup finals will be between…"

Spain 🇪🇸 vs Argentina 🇦🇷

"And Argentina will be crowned back-to-back champions."

"Messi will win the Golden Boot."

"This wasn’t how I wished for it to end, but all these were revealed to me."

"Save this post!!!"

"Goodnight."

Man predicts 2026 FIFA World Cup winner

Days after his prediction that Argentina would beat England came true, he returned to update his followers, many of whom had doubted him when he first shared his dream.

Again, he maintained that Argentina would defeat Spain to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying that was what he saw in his dream.

He added:

"I know a lot of you would have commented on or shared this post to laugh at me when Argentina was trailing 1 nil at 80th minute."

"READ IT AGAIN!!"

"Argentina will be crowned Champions again.. it wasn’t my wish but it is what it is."

Read the full post by the man about his prediction for the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Parrot predicts winner between Argentina and Spain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a parrot predicted Argentina to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain.

In a viral TikTok video, the parrot ignored the food placed under Spain's flag and walked straight to the food under Argentina's flag. The video quickly gained attention online.

Source: Legit.ng