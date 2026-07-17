Suspected bandits launched a series of attacks across three communities in Sabon Birni LGA between Thursday evening and Friday morning

Security forces repelled an earlier invasion attempt at Unguwan Lalle, but the bandits redirected their assault to neighbouring villages

A community leader confirmed the killings came amid renewed bandit activity in the area, including the abduction of three farmers days earlier

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sokoto State - At least 13 people have been killed in coordinated attacks by suspected bandits on three communities in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto State.

The violence stretched from Thursday evening into Friday morning, Juky 187, 2026, across three villages.

Fresh bandit attacks in Sokoto leave 13 people dead. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, six residents were killed in Mazau, four in Turtsawa, including two women, and three farmers were ambushed and killed in Tsamaye.

The killings came despite a fierce military and vigilante response that successfully blocked an earlier assault on a fourth community, Unguwan Lalle.

How bandits attacks unfolded

A resident who spoke without disclosing his identity said the bandits had first targeted Unguwan Lalle on Thursday evening, where they were met with sustained armed resistance from troops and local vigilante groups.

"The military and vigilantes engaged them in a fierce gun battle that lasted for hours. We believe the bandits suffered heavy casualties, but they evacuated the bodies of their dead as they usually do."

Repelled from Unguwan Lalle, the attackers moved to Mazau, where they killed six people, before pressing on to Turtsawa, where four more were shot dead.

The resident credited the quick reaction of security forces with limiting further casualties.

The violence resumed on Friday morning when the same bandits returned and ambushed farmers on their way to their fields in Tsamaye village, killing three.

An attempt to disrupt burial proceedings for the victims was also made that morning before troops from Unguwan Lalle intervened and drove the attackers back.

Abductions reported days earlier before attacks

A community leader in Sabon Birni confirmed the attacks and said they were consistent with a pattern of renewed bandit aggression in the area.

He disclosed that on Wednesday, Juky 15, 2026, gunmen had abducted three farmers at Fadaman Sabon Birni, two days before the deadly raids on the three villages.

Attempts to reach the two legislators representing Sabon Birni in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Boza and Hon. Sa'idu Ibrahim, proved unsuccessful, with calls to both going unanswered.

The state police spokesman, DSP Ahmad Rufa'i, said he had not yet received a full briefing on the incident when contacted.

"I am yet to receive details of the attacks. I will contact the Divisional Police Officer in the area and get back with the necessary information."

13 lives lost in Fresh Sokoto bandit attacks.

Source: Original

Bandits kill another chief Imam in Sokoto

Recall that a chief imam and at least two others were reportedly murdered by bandits in Sokoto state on Wednesday, July 1, 2026

The Nigeria's insecurity crisis continues to worsen, with armed groups targeting several vulnerable communities.

The northwest zone of Nigeria, where Sokoto is located, has seen violent attacks, including raids on schools, in recent years, with some of the assaults blamed on armed groups.

Bandits kill village head, son, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits killed six residents, including a village head, during Asr prayer in Sokoto State.

Protests erupted on the Sokoto-Jega highway as youths demand action against rising bandit attacks.

Residents fled devastated communities after armed bandits also rustled livestock during the violent raid.

Source: Legit.ng