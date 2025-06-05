Nigerian singer Davido and his first child, Imade, brought some unusual sparkle to the timelines recently

Legit.ng recalls that the father and daughter reunion has left both their fans and netizens gushing over their chemistry

A new clip showed the moment Imade and her daughter stepped out to see crowd of young individuals waiting to greet them as she reacted to it

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, is having the best moments of his life following the recent reunion with his first daughter, Imade.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the "If" crooner was seen sitting among other parents at the school program while his daughter performed on stage. Imade and her classmates were seen dancing to different songs in both Igbo and Yoruba languages.

Davido’s 1st daughter Imade trends as reacts to fans waiting to greet her. Credit: @imadeadekele

Source: Instagram

Imade also shared a beautiful moment of her performance on her Instagram page, and her fans were excited to see her in action.

In a new clip, the youngster was seen stepping out with her dad when she sighted a group of young individuals waiting to greet them.

Davido teased his child and asked her to go meet her fans, but she refused and shyly said she was okay.

The musician jokingly said: “Imade, go and greet your fans.”

The 10-year-old responded: “No, I'm okay.”

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sophia Momodu stirred another round of reactions with a video from her question-and-answer session.

Sophia, who said she does not care about the opinion people have about her, named Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo as the former castmate she would love to bring back for a future season of the Real Housewives of Lagos.

Speaking about her admiration for Iyabo Ojo, Sophia said, "It will definitely be Queen Mother because I love her. I miss her. I miss her diary session, humour and person and I believe she would have been such a wonderful cast member to film with this season, Queen Mother come back, I miss you."

Fans react to video of Davido and daughter

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ejiro_elizabeth_edward said:

"The girl Dey fear for her life 😂😂😂❤️."

evablinkzbeauty wrote:

"😂She’s so smart ❤️❤️."

dobiossai said:

"Very mature, smart girl.....I love!"

exotic_a12 said:

"She really loves a private life ,, Let it be so for her please 😍👏👏."

goshen_berryherbs wrote:

"Rich man child😂😂😂😂😂 she is pretty."

chiomaa_princess's profile picture

chiomaa_princess said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 the mom is doing a great job honestly."

mhiz_peace101 said:

"It looks strange to her😂😂."

daviddowning6216 wrote:

"Poor man pikin de see something oh so tay😂rich man pikin de fear poor man pikin."

max_max_91 wrote:

"he wont ever see the child association how market?i thought you all said that..where Una come dey after Una call am dead beat and said all he has been doing in the past was audio..make Una dey receipts now ooo…And all the insults and mockery on chioma and David with their de@d child you all will pay for it.."

Imade melts hearts as she spots her dad's fans. Credit: @imadeadelke

Source: Instagram

Davido's baby mamas unfollow each other

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido’s first and second baby mamas, Sophia Momodu and Laplubelle, made headlines following an update about them.

Laplubelle, the mother of the singer’s second daughter, Hailey Adeleke, shared pictures from her child’s birthday party held on May 10.

Sophia, who celebrated her daughter Imade’s 10th birthday, took a bold action against Laplubelle that got many talking online.

Source: Legit.ng