He complained as he said the staff chased them out because of his daughter, complaining that she was also a child like other children at the mall

Many who came across the touching video shared their thoughts on the issue, as the man mentioned the name of the mall

A Nigerian man cried out after he and his daughter were chased out of a mall in Ilorin because of his daughter.

The man has a 7-year-old special needs daughter whom he took along with other members of his family to the mall for festivities.

In a video shared by @abolore300 on TikTok, the man was seen complaining after he was sent out of the mall.

The man said in the video:

"Let's go. This is a supermarket. She's also a child like other children here. Those guys are not crying. Those children are not crying. They welcomed her. Now the staff are walking us out because of my baby. No problem. Let's go, family."

On his TikTok page, @folorunshobodmas, the man shared an update on the matter, stating what happened at the mall.

"Here is Ilorin, Emirate Mall. I'm very disappointed. I took my baby down here for shopping. We were so sad that the security officer sent us out because of my baby. But thank God for the CSO of the Emirate Mall who later intervened and took us back in."

Reactions trail video of man and daughter

@Oluwafisayomi said:

"She looks peaceful, why are they being mean to her? It’s really sad."

@Abiola Sunday Adeoye said:

"The fact still remains that you never give up on your daughter ..... I'm proud of you 🙏 may God bless you."

@Nene4u said:

"The person that walk them out because of their child can also give birth to this child too. Let's be cautious of our actions."

@fissy said:

"If this is not a skit, then the supermarket should be called out. How dare them discriminate against a child simply because she's a special need child! This wouldn't have been the sole fight of this pained parent, other parents there should have joined the man."

@OLUWAFUNMILOLA said:

"They are not nice to baba arike. O wrong na she's also a child too. Why will they embarrassed him like that?"

Adunni said:

"I’m so sorry, baby girl. May Allah grant you complete shifa and ease. It’s truly heartbreaking that your rights are being denied, but I pray that Allah restores everything you deserve and more. Ameen."

