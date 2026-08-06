Germany Announces 70 Occupations Facing Worker Shortages, Publishes Full List
- Germany published a list of 70 shortage occupations to guide foreign skilled workers on where employment opportunities are more accessible
- The list spans several major sectors, including health, engineering, education, and information technology
- Legit.ng compiled the full breakdown of the jobs and the categories they fall under
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Germany has released an official list of 70 occupations experiencing worker shortages, giving foreign professionals a clearer picture of where their skills are most in demand across the country.
The list was published to support the country's Skilled Immigration Act, which opened new pathways for workers from outside the European Union to live and work in Germany.
Full list of Germany's 70 shortage occupations
As the government explained on its website:
"The list of shortage occupations in Germany is provided to lay out comprehensive information for (prospective) skilled workers and employers on the regulations of the new Skilled Immigration Act."
Germany: Managers
1. Manufacturing managers
2. Mining managers
3. Construction managers
4. Supply, distribution and related managers
5. Information and communications technology service managers
6. Childcare services managers
7. Health services managers
8. Aged care services managers
9. Social welfare managers
10. Education managers
11. Financial and insurance services branch managers
12. Professional services managers not elsewhere classified
Germany: Science and engineering professionals
13. Physicists and astronomers
14. Meteorologists
15. Chemists
16. Geologists and geophysicists
17. Mathematicians, actuaries and statisticians
18. Biologists, botanists, zoologists and related professionals
19. Farming, forestry and fisheries advisers
20. Environmental protection professionals
21. Industrial and production engineers
22. Civil engineers
23. Environmental engineers
24. Mechanical engineers
25. Chemical engineers
26. Mining engineers, metallurgists and related professionals
27. Engineering professionals not elsewhere classified
28. Electrical engineers
29. Electronics engineers
30. Telecommunications engineers
31. Building architects
32. Landscape architects
33. Product and garment designers
34. Town and traffic planners
35. Cartographers and surveyors
36. Graphic and multimedia designers
Germany jobs: Health professionals
37. Generalist medical practitioners
38. Specialist medical practitioners
39. Nursing professionals
40. Midwifery professionals
41. Veterinarians
42. Dentists
43. Pharmacists
44. Environmental and occupational health and hygiene professionals
45. Physiotherapists
46. Dietitians and nutritionists
47. Audiologists and speech therapists
48. Optometrists and ophthalmic opticians
49. Health professionals not elsewhere classified
Germany jobs: Teaching professionals
50. University and higher education teachers
51. Vocational education teachers
52. Secondary education teachers
53. Primary school teachers
54. Early childhood educators
55. Education methods specialists
56. Special needs teachers
57. Other language teachers
58. Other music teachers
59. Other arts teachers
60. Information technology trainers
61. Teaching professionals not elsewhere classified
ICT professionals
62. Systems analysts
63. Software developers
64. Web and multimedia developers
65. Applications programmers
66. Software and applications developers and analysts not elsewhere classified
67. Database designers and administrators
68. Systems administrators
69. Computer network professionals
70. Database and network professionals not elsewhere classified
Germany opens official job portal for foreigners
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany's Federal Employment Agency launched an official website where foreigners from around the world can search for visa sponsorship jobs.
The government-backed platform also guides the job application process and relocation to Germany, while connecting applicants with available employment.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng