Germany published a list of 70 shortage occupations to guide foreign skilled workers on where employment opportunities are more accessible

The list spans several major sectors, including health, engineering, education, and information technology

Legit.ng compiled the full breakdown of the jobs and the categories they fall under

Germany has released an official list of 70 occupations experiencing worker shortages, giving foreign professionals a clearer picture of where their skills are most in demand across the country.

The list was published to support the country's Skilled Immigration Act, which opened new pathways for workers from outside the European Union to live and work in Germany.

Germany releases full list of 70 jobs facing worker shortages. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Full list of Germany's 70 shortage occupations

As the government explained on its website:

"The list of shortage occupations in Germany is provided to lay out comprehensive information for (prospective) skilled workers and employers on the regulations of the new Skilled Immigration Act."

Germany: Managers

1. Manufacturing managers

2. Mining managers

3. Construction managers

4. Supply, distribution and related managers

5. Information and communications technology service managers

6. Childcare services managers

7. Health services managers

8. Aged care services managers

9. Social welfare managers

10. Education managers

11. Financial and insurance services branch managers

12. Professional services managers not elsewhere classified

Germany: Science and engineering professionals

13. Physicists and astronomers

14. Meteorologists

15. Chemists

16. Geologists and geophysicists

17. Mathematicians, actuaries and statisticians

18. Biologists, botanists, zoologists and related professionals

19. Farming, forestry and fisheries advisers

20. Environmental protection professionals

21. Industrial and production engineers

22. Civil engineers

23. Environmental engineers

24. Mechanical engineers

25. Chemical engineers

26. Mining engineers, metallurgists and related professionals

27. Engineering professionals not elsewhere classified

28. Electrical engineers

29. Electronics engineers

30. Telecommunications engineers

31. Building architects

32. Landscape architects

33. Product and garment designers

34. Town and traffic planners

35. Cartographers and surveyors

36. Graphic and multimedia designers

Germany jobs: Health professionals

37. Generalist medical practitioners

38. Specialist medical practitioners

39. Nursing professionals

40. Midwifery professionals

41. Veterinarians

42. Dentists

43. Pharmacists

44. Environmental and occupational health and hygiene professionals

45. Physiotherapists

46. Dietitians and nutritionists

47. Audiologists and speech therapists

48. Optometrists and ophthalmic opticians

49. Health professionals not elsewhere classified

Germany jobs: Teaching professionals

50. University and higher education teachers

51. Vocational education teachers

52. Secondary education teachers

53. Primary school teachers

54. Early childhood educators

55. Education methods specialists

56. Special needs teachers

57. Other language teachers

58. Other music teachers

59. Other arts teachers

60. Information technology trainers

61. Teaching professionals not elsewhere classified

ICT professionals

62. Systems analysts

63. Software developers

64. Web and multimedia developers

65. Applications programmers

66. Software and applications developers and analysts not elsewhere classified

67. Database designers and administrators

68. Systems administrators

69. Computer network professionals

70. Database and network professionals not elsewhere classified

Germany opens official job portal for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany's Federal Employment Agency launched an official website where foreigners from around the world can search for visa sponsorship jobs.

The government-backed platform also guides the job application process and relocation to Germany, while connecting applicants with available employment.

Source: Legit.ng