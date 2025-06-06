Corona Secondary School, Agbara in Ogun state, has recognised its top 10 students with the highest Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results

The school celebrated the high-flying students, noting that more than 25 of their students scored 300 and above in the JAMB exam

The top scorer of the Ogun-based school is a brilliant girl, identified as Crystal Nnona, who scored 361 on aggregate

Crystal Nnona, a female student, has emerged as Corona Secondary School, Agbara's highest scorer in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The young girl scored 361 on aggregate. This was confirmed in a post on the school's Facebook page, where they celebrated their top 10 UTME performers.

The Ogun school took pride in Crystal's academic feat and those of nine other students, who scored not less than 337.

According to the school, more than 25 of its students scored 300 and above, a confirmation of their hard work, excellence and resilience.

The school further hailed its teachers and maintained its delight about the students' stellar performances. The school's post read:

"Outstanding Achievement Alert! 🎉

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate the Top 10 JAMB UTME results from Corona Secondary School, Agbara!

"With the highest possible score being 400, our top scorer achieved an impressive 361! Even more remarkable, over 25 of our students scored 300 and above — a true testament to their hard work, resilience, and excellence.

"This is an exceptional performance, and we couldn't be prouder of our brilliant students and dedicated educators who made this possible. 💫

"👏 Congratulations to all our scholars — the future is bright, and it starts here at Corona Agbara!"

People react to Ogun school students' results

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the students' performances below:

Loveth Oluwatosin-Kodaolu said:

"Congratulations to our children."

Ernie Onwumere said:

"Congratulations, for sustaining the standard."

Oladosu Samuel said:

"Congratulations to the school management team and staff for this outstanding performance.

"More wins for the school!"

Omolola Alliu Sethdavid said:

"We celebrate your achievements."

Kareem Tunde said:

"We celebrate them, but they would've been celebrated more by someone like me if they were from a public or government school.

"Their parents know what they spent for them to acquire that quality of education."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an Imo boarding school had shown off its students' outstanding UTME results.

Lagos school displays its highest UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Lagos school had displayed the UTME results of its top scorers online.

In a Facebook post, the school commended its staff and management for their support, which led to the students' stellar performances. While none of the 11 students scored below 300, a boy, Alomooluwa Onaopemipo, had the highest aggregate. He scored a total of 354 marks. The school's post read in part:

"...In the recently conducted 2025 JAMB UTME, our students emerged top-notched by scoring 300 and above over 400 marks. This recently released result is a clear testimony to our academic prowess which is our Unique Selling Point(USP). This is supported by the School's highly qualified Academic Staff ably supervised by top-rated Management. Little wonder that BMJS is a sure destination for discerning parents..."

