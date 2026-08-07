Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo mocked Osun Governor Adeleke's dancing at an APC campaign rally on Thursday, August 6

Okpebholo claimed Adeleke's love for dancing reflected poor leadership and distracted him from governance

Davido, who was in Osun State for Adeleke's re-election campaign, hit back with a surprising dig at the governor

Davido has entered the political ring on behalf of his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, after Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo publicly ridiculed Adeleke's well-known love of dancing.

The drama unfolded on Thursday, August 6, when Okpebholo addressed an APC campaign rally held in support of governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji, popularly known as "Ambo."

Okpebholo used much of his address to aim for Adeleke's dancing habit, arguing that it was a sign of distraction rather than dedication to governance.

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo mocks Osun Governor Adeleke's dancing at an APC campaign rally. Photos: Davido/Monday Okpebholo.

Source: Instagram

"Before somebody signs paper, he will dance. Are you not tired? For four years, this man has been dancing. Before he takes breakfast, before he drinks tea, he will dance," Okpebholo told supporters.

The Edo governor also drew a connection between Adeleke and former Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, urging voters to reject both.

"That man is Obaseki's friend. You know we kicked Obaseki out of Edo. So, we have to kick his friend out of this place too. A lot of people 'chopped' Obaseki's money, but they never voted for him," he said.

Davido's Sharp Response

The comments did not go unanswered for long. Davido, who was in Osun State for the final leg of his uncle's re-election campaign, chose not to trade words directly.

Instead, the singer, who earlier clashed with Governor Hope Uzodinma, went straight for the jugular, digging up Okpebholo's controversial WAEC result, which reportedly showed the governor passed only one subject out of seven, and sharing it on his Instagram page.

The move was widely seen as a pointed reminder that those questioning another person's competence should perhaps first examine their own records.

Read Davido's post where he reacted to Gov Okpebholo here:

Netizens react to Davido's post

Read reactions of social media users below:

@unclebobo_fx stated:

"Whoever sent davido this guys result don give am premium content , God abeg, it’s funny how the pple leading this country na like this their waec dey… they wrote when MIRACLE CENTERS never de exist"

@chucksijere shared:

"I hope he gets involved in the politics not only because his uncle is running for governor. He is a global voice with the influence to call out bad actors in ways that will reverberate throughout the globe. Monday na gateman material"

Davido is in Osun State for Adeleke's re-election campaign. Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo

Legit.ng also reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The Afrobeats superstar addressed MC Oluomo directly in a brief but cutting message. Writing in pidgin English, he said: "@kingmcoluomo dem say u Dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."

Source: Legit.ng