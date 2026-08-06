A Nigerian mother stunned a crowd of graduating students when she arrived at her son's university sign-out celebration carrying a live goat as a gift

The son rushed out from the crowd of his fellow finalists to embrace his mother as everyone gathered around cheering and celebrating the moment

A TikTok video capturing the heartwarming scene has gone viral, with viewers praising both the mother's love and the warmth shown by the graduating students

A Nigerian mother stole the show at her son's university graduation sign-out ceremony after arriving with a live goat as a celebratory gift.

Her action sent the entire crowd into a frenzy in a video that has since swept across Nigerian social media.

Nigerian mum celebrates her son with live goat. Photo credit: @Chisom/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum brings live goat to son's school

The clip, posted on TikTok by @saintclaire, shows a group of graduating students dressed in matching white and black outfits gathered along a campus pathway for what appeared to be their department's sign-out event.

The atmosphere was already charged with excitement when the mother, dressed in a green outfit, walked in with a goat in tow, instantly sending the entire crowd into an uproar.

Son's Emotional Reaction

The moment the gift appeared, her son broke free from the crowd and ran straight to her, throwing his arms around her in a tight embrace.

Fellow graduates swarmed around them, screaming and cheering, turning what was already a milestone occasion into something far more memorable.

Reactions as mum surprises son with live goat

For many viewers on TikTok, the gesture spoke volumes about the depth of a mother's pride.

@PEACE_dgaf said:

"The fact that his course mates stood by him and didn't make him feel ashamed may God make life easier for all of them."

@IsraeLLVictor said:

"Mothers don’t care if you are the president of Russia. To her, you will always be her little baby and she will do whatever she wants and nothing you can do about that. May God bless our mothers."

@vintiana added:

"I love this genz generation. See the way everyone was happy and celebrating with the guy. During my time na hide I go run go hide because them go too laugh and make mockery of me this is beautiful."

See the post below:

Mum sheds tears as son graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian graduate melted hearts online after sharing the emotional moment his mother broke down in tears during his sign-out celebration.

The touching video captured the graduate proudly wearing his sign-out shirt while his mother stood beside him, overcome with joy over his achievement.

Source: Legit.ng