Grace Lead International Academy in Abuja celebrated its top 2025 UTME students, with two scoring over 300 aggregate score in the exams conducted by JAMB nationwide

A brilliant science student, Omoyemi Fikemi, leads with an outstanding score above 320, after scoring high in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and English

Usigbe Victor follows closely with 319 aggregate, excelling in English, Maths, Physics, and Chemistry, as the school hailed the students for their brilliance and impressive results

The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results for top students from Grace Lead International Academy, Abuja, were shared on social media.

Of all the students who wrote the exams organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the school, two of them scored 300 and above.

The 2025 UTME top scorer of Grace Lead International Academy, Omoyemi Fikemi, gets an impressive score of 329. Photo: Grace Lead International Academy

On the school’s Facebook page, the results and pictures of the top 11 students were shared.

The 2025 UTME top scorer of Grace Lead International Academy, Omoyemi Fikemi, got an impressive score of 329. She registered for Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and English.

According to the information shared by the Abuja school, the brilliant girl scored 78 in Biology, 97 in Chemistry, 89 in Physics, and 65 in English.

Following closely was Usigbe Victor with 319 aggregate. He got 75 in English, 81 in Maths, 80 in Physics and 83 in Chemistry.

A secondary school in Abuja celebrates its top scorers in the 2025 UTME and displays their results online. Photo: Grace Lead International Academy

Abuja school hails top 2025 UTME performers

In a Facebook post, the school also celebrated its other students who performed well in the recently concluded 2025 UTME.

According to the information shared, 9 students from the school scored between 200 and 300 in their JAMB exam.

The students and their scores are as follows: Ogbuke Marvelous (296), Kolade Bernice (269), Osomo Godspromise (258), Ilyasu Mubarak (252), Aondover Emmanuella (237), Okonkwo Divine Favour (235), Ihekwaga Ihekwoyemilo (231), Oje Ayman (221), and Akanya Felix (223).

The school said:

“Our Top 2025 UTME scorers.. Well done, Champs. Keep making us super proud!! #graceleadintlacademy #nigerianschools #viralvideos #jamb #utme“

Watch the reel below:

In related stories, a Nigerian student who first scored 184 in his 2025 UTME rose above 360 after rewriting the exam, while a student of Deeper Life High School scored 339 and shared his dream course at the University of Ilorin.

Victor, a science student at Deeper Life High School, Jalingo, Taraba state, chose Biomedical Engineering at the University of Ilorin as his first choice.

He shared the reason why he chose the course while registering for his examination organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Science student’s 2025 UTME resit score trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student who first scored 148 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has risen to 360.

The girl's result was posted on X by Alex Onyia, an education advocate who actively took part in reviewing the JAMB 2025 results, leading to the decision by the board to reschedule the exam for over 350,000 affected students.

The improvement in the girl's score happened after she rewrote the examination due to an error admitted by JAMB.

