Rudeboy Finally Reacts to Mr P’s Allegations, Shares His Line of Action
- Rudeboy’s management has responded after Peter Okoye's latest allegations reignited the Psquare family dispute
- The statement avoided confrontation and urged the public to focus on verified information
- Management insists the singer remains focused on music despite the controversy surrounding the Okoye family
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The camp of Nigerian music star Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has finally addressed the renewed controversy involving the Okoye family.
The response comes days after Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, accused his twin brother Paul and elder brother Jude Okoye of misappropriating revenue generated from the Psquare music catalog.
Peter had alleged that Jude secretly created a company through which funds belonging to the iconic music group were diverted. Jude has consistently denied the claims.
Management reacts to growing controversy
In a statement released on Thursday, August 6, Fire Department Inc., the official management company of Rudeboy, said it was aware of the ongoing public conversations surrounding the dispute.
However, the management made it clear that it would not be dragged into a public exchange over family matters.
“While we understand the public interest, we believe that personal and family matters are best handled with dignity, respect, and responsibility,” the statement read.
The management further stressed that Rudeboy would not be drawn into allegations and online commentary that could distract from his music career and relationship with fans.
Rather than addressing Peter's accusations directly, the statement highlighted Rudeboy's commitment to his craft and appreciation for fans supporting his latest project.
According to the management, the singer remains focused on the success of his song Blessed & Alive featuring Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.
The team also urged supporters and media platforms to avoid speculation and rely only on verified information.
Read Rudeboy's management's statement on the drama here:
Reactions trail Rudeboy's management statement
Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:
@uzybestofficial stated:
"Pure distractions,we knw the plan. Dear fellow fire department, please keep streaming BLESSED AND ALIVE.We are focused................Fire"
@majazymajazy1 noted:
"Na only good music I wan listen to abeg. Rudeboy is too good"
Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother
Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother, Rudeboy, slowed his social media growth.
He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.
However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.