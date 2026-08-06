Rudeboy’s management has responded after Peter Okoye's latest allegations reignited the Psquare family dispute

The statement avoided confrontation and urged the public to focus on verified information

Management insists the singer remains focused on music despite the controversy surrounding the Okoye family

The camp of Nigerian music star Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has finally addressed the renewed controversy involving the Okoye family.

The response comes days after Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, accused his twin brother Paul and elder brother Jude Okoye of misappropriating revenue generated from the Psquare music catalog.

Peter had alleged that Jude secretly created a company through which funds belonging to the iconic music group were diverted. Jude has consistently denied the claims.

Rudeboy says it was aware of the ongoing public conversations surrounding the dispute. Photos: Rudeboy/Mr P.

Source: Instagram

Management reacts to growing controversy

In a statement released on Thursday, August 6, Fire Department Inc., the official management company of Rudeboy, said it was aware of the ongoing public conversations surrounding the dispute.

However, the management made it clear that it would not be dragged into a public exchange over family matters.

“While we understand the public interest, we believe that personal and family matters are best handled with dignity, respect, and responsibility,” the statement read.

The management further stressed that Rudeboy would not be drawn into allegations and online commentary that could distract from his music career and relationship with fans.

Rather than addressing Peter's accusations directly, the statement highlighted Rudeboy's commitment to his craft and appreciation for fans supporting his latest project.

According to the management, the singer remains focused on the success of his song Blessed & Alive featuring Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

The team also urged supporters and media platforms to avoid speculation and rely only on verified information.

Read Rudeboy's management's statement on the drama here:

Reactions trail Rudeboy's management statement

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@uzybestofficial stated:

"Pure distractions,we knw the plan. Dear fellow fire department, please keep streaming BLESSED AND ALIVE.We are focused................Fire"

@majazymajazy1 noted:

"Na only good music I wan listen to abeg. Rudeboy is too good"

Mr P accuses Rudeboy and elder brother Jude Okoye of misappropriating revenue generated from the Psquare music catalog. Photo: Rudeboy.

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother, Rudeboy, slowed his social media growth.

He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.

However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.

Source: Legit.ng