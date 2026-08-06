Switzerland unveiled an official government jobs website aimed at helping foreigners find employment opportunities in the country

The platform joins a growing number of government-backed tools designed to connect international workers with employers

Foreigners who secure jobs through the website may be eligible to relocate to Switzerland to live and work

Switzerland has launched an official government-backed jobs portal that allows foreigners to search for employment opportunities in the country, opening a potential pathway for international workers to relocate and earn a living there.

The platform, accessible at jobs.admin.ch, is available in English and is designed to make the job search process more straightforward for those outside Switzerland who are looking to build a career there.

Switzerland opens job platform for foreigners seeking work opportunities. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/YURI CORTEZ/M Swiet Productions

Source: Getty Images

Switzerland's jobs portal

The move comes as more governments around the world take steps to actively attract foreign talent through dedicated digital platforms. The United Kingdom recently introduced a similar initiative, creating a website to help international workers search for jobs and plan a move to the country.

Switzerland's portal follows in the same direction, giving foreign nationals a centralised, government-hosted space to explore available positions across various sectors.

What the website means for foreigners

For Nigerians and other Africans navigating the japa wave, the existence of an official government jobs website represents a significant development. Rather than relying on third-party recruiters or informal networks, prospective workers can go directly to a state-run platform to browse opportunities.

Foreigners who successfully secure a position through the website may be in a position to relocate to Switzerland and begin working legally in the country. Switzerland is consistently ranked among the highest-paying countries in the world, making it an attractive destination for skilled workers seeking better economic conditions.

The website can be found at jobs.admin.ch, where job seekers can browse listings and begin their search.

Denmark launches official job website for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark launched an official job website where foreigners can search for available vacancies and apply directly to employers.

The platform also helps applicants determine whether they need a visa before taking up employment in the country

Source: Legit.ng