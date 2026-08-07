A Benin City man received a late-night death threat traced back to an inmate inside Oko Correctional Centre in Benin

Findings revealed inmates at Kirikiri, Kuje and Warri custodial centres allegedly coordinating fraud, robbery and kidnapping from behind bars

The Federal Government sanctioned 147 Nigerian Correctional Service officers on May 4, 2026, and ordered the destruction of 1,167 confiscated phones seized from prisons

A late-night text message sent to Odion Akagbosu, a resident of Benin City, read: "Someone wants you dead. He sent us to kill you, but I don't want to kill an innocent soul. Comply with me or I will not show mercy." The chilling message left him sleeping badly for days, fearing every knock at his gate and every unfamiliar motorcycle on his street.

When police traced the number, it did not lead to a criminal hideout or forest camp. It led to a cell inside Oko Correctional Centre.

How crimes are run from Nigerian prisons exposed Photo Credit: @ParallelFacts

Source: Twitter

Prisons as criminal command centres

The discovery is not isolated. Findings by Vanguard point to a pattern emerging across multiple custodial facilities, including Kirikiri Prison in Lagos, Kuje Prison in Abuja, and Warri Custodial Centre in Delta State, where inmates are allegedly running coordinated operations involving internet fraud, extortion, fake bank alert scams, armed robbery and kidnapping, all while officially in custody.

The full scale of the problem came into sharper focus on May 4, 2026, when the Federal Government announced sanctions against 147 officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) over offences related to contraband. Authorities also ordered the destruction of 1,167 mobile phones seized from prisons across the country.

Items confiscated alongside the phones included SIM cards, chargers and cash, the same tools investigators say inmates rely on to manage criminal networks from inside prison walls.

NCoS chief admits to organised crime links

Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, acknowledged that the contraband had become channels for organised criminal activity within correctional facilities. The admission marks one of the most direct official recognitions yet that some of Nigeria's prisons have shifted from being places of detention into something far more troubling.

For many Nigerians, the findings confirm what a series of prison scandals over the years had already suggested: that certain custodial centres now function as operational bases for sophisticated criminal syndicates, with corrupt or negligent officers providing the access that makes it all possible.

The revelation was part of the growing insecurity confronting the country, as the indications from the prison suggested well-organised crimes from various correctional centres in the country.

Police sources confirm criminal networks in Nigerian prisons Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

FG to relocate 29 correctional centres across Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has reportedly approved the relocation of 29 correctional centres in some parts of the country.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, made this known during the commissioning of some operational vehicles for the Nigerian Correctional Service.

The minister first announced the plan to relocate some of the correctional centres in June 2024 while speaking on security concerns of their locations in the urban area.

Source: Legit.ng