TikTok Star Sydney Towle Dies at 26 After Rare Cancer Battle
- Sydney Towle, who built a following of over 1 million on TikTok documenting her cancer journey, passed away on August 5, 2026
- The 26-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 cholangiocarcinoma at just 23, a cancer that rarely affects people her age
- Weeks before her death, Towle modelled swimwear at Miami Swim Week in a show celebrating post-cancer bodies
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TikTok creator Sydney Towle, whose candid documentation of life with a rare and aggressive cancer won her more than a million followers, has died at the age of 26.
Her family confirmed the news on her social media pages on Thursday, August 6, 2026, one day after she passed on Wednesday, August 5.
The announcement was accompanied by a photograph of Towle standing atop a mountain peak.
"Rest in Peace Sydney Elizabeth Towle. An endless ray of sunshine. A daughter, a sister and friend to so many," the caption read.
"We will always love you so much Sydney. I am so proud of how hard you fought. I love you."
Her older brother Austin also shared the tribute on his own TikTok page, describing her as the "best sister ever."
"I will always love you so so much. The best sister ever."
A day before her death, Austin had posted a photo showing family and friends gathered around Sydney's hospital bed, revealing she had been moved to hospice care.
A diagnosis that defied the odds
Sydney Towle was first diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a cancer of the bile ducts, at age 23 after noticing a large lump protruding from her abdomen.
Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine, she described the diagnosis as "extremely rare" for someone her age, noting, "I don't fit any of the demographic factors."
According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease primarily affects people over 50 and presents with symptoms including abdominal pain, fatigue, fever and night sweats.
Over the years that followed, she underwent multiple surgeries, several rounds of chemotherapy and took part in numerous clinical trials, including one involving tumour-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy.
From hospital beds to the runway
Despite her deteriorating health, Sydney Towle refused to retreat from public life.
In May 2026, after her oncologist advised her to begin end-of-life care, she declined and sought a new specialist.
Days later, she flew to Florida to walk the runway at Miami Swim Week, modelling beachwear designed for post-cancer bodies in The Chemo Club x Post Swim show alongside three other women in cancer treatment.
Her cancer had spread to her peritoneum by mid-May 2026.
In an earlier emotional update from June 2025, she tearfully shared that her medical team had for the first time told her explicitly "this isn't good." Through sobs, she said, "This just isn't what I thought my life was gonna be like."
TikTok star Rebecca Luna dies at 49
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok creator Rebecca Luna died at the age of 49 after documenting her journey with young-onset Alzheimer’s and choosing Canada’s medical assistance in dying (MAID) programme.
Her passing was confirmed in a post on July 25, stating she was surrounded by loved ones.
Luna had openly shared her diagnosis, struggles, and final decision, becoming an advocate for others facing early-onset Alzheimer’s.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.