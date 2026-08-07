TikTok Star Sydney Towle Dies at 26 After Rare Cancer Battle

Sydney Towle, who built a following of over 1 million on TikTok documenting her cancer journey, passed away on August 5, 2026

The 26-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 cholangiocarcinoma at just 23, a cancer that rarely affects people her age

Weeks before her death, Towle modelled swimwear at Miami Swim Week in a show celebrating post-cancer bodies

TikTok creator Sydney Towle, whose candid documentation of life with a rare and aggressive cancer won her more than a million followers, has died at the age of 26.

Her family confirmed the news on her social media pages on Thursday, August 6, 2026, one day after she passed on Wednesday, August 5.

TikTok star Sydney Towle documents her rare cancer journey and inspires millions before her death at 26. Photo: sydneytowle

Source: Instagram

The announcement was accompanied by a photograph of Towle standing atop a mountain peak.

"Rest in Peace Sydney Elizabeth Towle. An endless ray of sunshine. A daughter, a sister and friend to so many," the caption read.

"We will always love you so much Sydney. I am so proud of how hard you fought. I love you."

Her older brother Austin also shared the tribute on his own TikTok page, describing her as the "best sister ever."

"I will always love you so so much. The best sister ever."

A day before her death, Austin had posted a photo showing family and friends gathered around Sydney's hospital bed, revealing she had been moved to hospice care.

A diagnosis that defied the odds

Sydney Towle was first diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a cancer of the bile ducts, at age 23 after noticing a large lump protruding from her abdomen.

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine, she described the diagnosis as "extremely rare" for someone her age, noting, "I don't fit any of the demographic factors."

According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease primarily affects people over 50 and presents with symptoms including abdominal pain, fatigue, fever and night sweats.

Over the years that followed, she underwent multiple surgeries, several rounds of chemotherapy and took part in numerous clinical trials, including one involving tumour-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy.

TikTok star Sydney Towle gains widespread support as she openly shares her rare cancer journey before her death. Photo: sydneytowle

Source: Instagram

From hospital beds to the runway

Despite her deteriorating health, Sydney Towle refused to retreat from public life.

In May 2026, after her oncologist advised her to begin end-of-life care, she declined and sought a new specialist.

Days later, she flew to Florida to walk the runway at Miami Swim Week, modelling beachwear designed for post-cancer bodies in The Chemo Club x Post Swim show alongside three other women in cancer treatment.

Her cancer had spread to her peritoneum by mid-May 2026.

In an earlier emotional update from June 2025, she tearfully shared that her medical team had for the first time told her explicitly "this isn't good." Through sobs, she said, "This just isn't what I thought my life was gonna be like."

TikTok star Rebecca Luna dies at 49

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok creator Rebecca Luna died at the age of 49 after documenting her journey with young-onset Alzheimer’s and choosing Canada’s medical assistance in dying (MAID) programme.

Her passing was confirmed in a post on July 25, stating she was surrounded by loved ones.

Luna had openly shared her diagnosis, struggles, and final decision, becoming an advocate for others facing early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Source: Legit.ng