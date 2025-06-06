2025 UTME Top Scorer in Lagos School Scores 354 as 10 Others Score above 300 in JAMB Exam
- Babington Macaulay Junior Seminary, a missionary school in Lagos state, has announced the results of its top-performing students in the 2025 UTME
- The co-educational Anglican missionary school commended its high-flying 11 students for acing the exam and attributed it to the institution's academic prowess
- Of all the 11 results on display, a boy named Alomooluwa Onaopemipo scored a total of 354 marks
An Anglican missionary school in Lagos state, Babington Macaulay Junior Seminary, has proudly displayed its students' Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results on social media.
The school celebrated the 11 students, noting that their performances were a testament to its academic prowess, which is its unique selling point.
The school, in a Facebook post, commended its staff and management for their support, which led to the students' stellar performances.
While none of the 11 students scored below 300, a boy, Alomooluwa Onaopemipo, had the highest aggregate. He scored a total of 354 marks.
The school's post read:
"BMJS STUDENTS BLAST JAMB-UTME
"BMJS has done it again!
"In the recently conducted 2025 JAMB UTME,our students emerged top-notched by scoring 300 and above over 400 marks.
"This recently released result is a clear testimony to our academic prowess which is our Unique Selling Point(USP).This is supported by the School's highly qualified Academic Staff ably supervised by top-rated Management.
"Little wonder that BMJS is a sure destination for discerning parents.
"Join the throng of happy parents today!
"Purchase our Entrance Exams today.See attached poster for details.
"BMJS...The Place to be."
Lagos school's students' UTME results generate buzz
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the school's students' UTME results below:
Bamidele Omole said:
"That's awesome news! Congratulations to the students and staff! 💕"
Raphael Aribisala said:
"This is splendid!! Congratulations to the management!! Please keep up the good work."
Oluwaseyi Ogunwole said:
"Hearty Congratulations to all the students. More win in Jesus name."
Adeleye Ayodele said:
"Congratulations BMJS. Greater heights and more wins IJN."
Ebere Okoli Echezona said:
"Congratulations 🎉🎊🎈BMJS a place to be.more wins my people."
Afuwape Temitope said:
"That's why Babinton is the Best School for your Kids."
Taiwo Adetayo said:
"BMJS,A Place To Be,Congratulations To You All."
Comfort Emogware said:
"Congratulations!
"More success in Jesus name."
Jai Smith said:
"BMJS students are truly top-notch! Awesome work!"
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a brilliant student had made history in the UTME after he aced the exam with a very high score.
Lagos school celebrates students' UTME performance
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a school in Lagos had celebrated its 16 top-performing students in the 2025 UTME.
Of all the college students who wrote exams organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), 16 of them have scored 300 or higher. On the school’s Facebook page, the results and pictures of the students were shared. The highest scorer, Adejumobi Toluwalase, got an impressive score of 370 in the exam. The school's post partly read:
“Celebrating Excellence: Peaklane College International's JAMB 2025 Achievers. We're over the moon to share the CONTINUED EXCELLENCE of our students in the 2025 JAMB examination! More Exceptional Results. Our students who were rescheduled to write the exam have done it AGAIN! With their hard work and dedication, they've achieved EVEN MORE EXCEPTIONAL SCORES!"
Source: Legit.ng
