Babington Macaulay Junior Seminary, a missionary school in Lagos state, has announced the results of its top-performing students in the 2025 UTME

The co-educational Anglican missionary school commended its high-flying 11 students for acing the exam and attributed it to the institution's academic prowess

Of all the 11 results on display, a boy named Alomooluwa Onaopemipo scored a total of 354 marks

An Anglican missionary school in Lagos state, Babington Macaulay Junior Seminary, has proudly displayed its students' Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results on social media.

The school celebrated the 11 students, noting that their performances were a testament to its academic prowess, which is its unique selling point.

A school in Lagos state celebrates its top-performers in the UTME.

Source: Facebook

The school, in a Facebook post, commended its staff and management for their support, which led to the students' stellar performances.

While none of the 11 students scored below 300, a boy, Alomooluwa Onaopemipo, had the highest aggregate. He scored a total of 354 marks.

The school's post read:

"BMJS STUDENTS BLAST JAMB-UTME

"BMJS has done it again!

"In the recently conducted 2025 JAMB UTME,our students emerged top-notched by scoring 300 and above over 400 marks.

"This recently released result is a clear testimony to our academic prowess which is our Unique Selling Point(USP).This is supported by the School's highly qualified Academic Staff ably supervised by top-rated Management.

"Little wonder that BMJS is a sure destination for discerning parents.

"Join the throng of happy parents today!

"Purchase our Entrance Exams today.See attached poster for details.

"BMJS...The Place to be."

Lagos school's students' UTME results generate buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the school's students' UTME results below:

Bamidele Omole said:

"That's awesome news! Congratulations to the students and staff! 💕"

Raphael Aribisala said:

"This is splendid!! Congratulations to the management!! Please keep up the good work."

Oluwaseyi Ogunwole said:

"Hearty Congratulations to all the students. More win in Jesus name."

Adeleye Ayodele said:

"Congratulations BMJS. Greater heights and more wins IJN."

Ebere Okoli Echezona said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎊🎈BMJS a place to be.more wins my people."

Afuwape Temitope said:

"That's why Babinton is the Best School for your Kids."

Taiwo Adetayo said:

"BMJS,A Place To Be,Congratulations To You All."

Comfort Emogware said:

"Congratulations!

"More success in Jesus name."

Jai Smith said:

"BMJS students are truly top-notch! Awesome work!"

