Destiny Boy's family revealed they have been struggling financially since the singer died in 2026

His sister disclosed that they cannot access his phone or the money in his bank account

The late singer's wife reportedly stopped knowing his phone password after he changed it following some withdrawals

The family of late Nigerian singer Destiny Boy has spoken out about the hardship they have faced since his passing, revealing that a locked phone and a frozen bank account have left them in a difficult position.

His sister and father came forward to share their ordeal, saying that access to the singer's phone could have significantly changed their circumstances.

Destiny Boy’s family reveals they can't access his phone or bank account. Credit: iamdestinyboy

Source: Instagram

According to his sister in a video that surfaced online on Thursday, August 6, 2026, attempts to unlock the device at Computer Village in Lagos proved unsuccessful, leaving the family unable to retrieve whatever was stored on it.

The situation with his bank account has been equally frustrating. The family said they have been unable to withdraw any funds from his account, which has compounded their financial difficulties following his death.

Destiny Boy's Wife and the Phone Password

His wife had previously known the phone's password, but the singer reportedly changed it after he noticed she had been making withdrawals from his bank account. Since then, neither she nor the family has been able to gain access to the device.

"Destiny’s wife too doesn’t know the password. She used to know it but when she started making some withdrawals from his bank, he changed it," the singer's sister said.

Legit.ng previously reported that Destiny Boy's wife penned a heartfelt message to their son on Children's Day. She gushed about their son, whom she showered prayers on while expressing how proud she and his late father were of him.

Reactions trail singer Destiny Boy's family's struggle with his phone and bank account. Credit: iamdestinyboy

Source: Instagram

Recall that Destiny Boy died in January 2026 at just 22 years old after a sudden illness that shocked fans and the Nigerian music scene.

The video of Destiny Boy's family opening up about the struggle to access the late singer's phone and money in the bank is below:

How netizens reacted

The family's disclosure has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many people weighing in on who truly has the right to the late singer's estate and what legal steps should be taken.

Here are some of the comments below:

@tunmiseyemisi_adedokun wrote:

"They should go to probate in any high court of where they are, they will tell them the necessary steps they will need to take and have access to his money!!"

@komiyo_realaccount said:

"He has a wife and son ..?? So what is your own with his money ..I think his wife and son should be the one saying this"

@canny_bola shared:

"This is why my mom knows the password to my phone. And I have it written somewhere that it will be easy for them to find if anything happens to me"

@tinnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnny commented:

"For person wey never reach heaven? Una don Dey fight over that small property , the wife and the child nko wetin dem go chop 😂😂😂 her husband phone Dey Una hand wawuuuu"

@palomasmallss advised:

"Get a lawyer, get a letter of administration done, simple!"

Autopsy exposes cause of Destiny Boy's death

Legit.ng also reported that an autopsy report revealing the cause of Destiny Boy's death was made public.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the singer's autopsy revealed harmful levels of tramadol and its metabolites, as well as methamphetamine, in the deceased’s body.

The report concluded that the cause of death was “aspiration pneumonitis resulting from the ingestion of these toxic substances.”

"Sebi some Alfas came out and said it was Babalawo that used him. Time for lawsuits," a netizen said in reaction.

Source: Legit.ng