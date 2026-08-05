The UK government has published the residency and eligibility requirements foreign workers must meet before applying for British citizenship

Most foreign workers face a minimum of 6 years in the UK before they can qualify, while spouses of British citizens follow a shorter path

Applicants must also pass a life in the UK test, prove English language ability, and meet a strict limit on days spent outside Britain

The UK government has clarified how long foreign workers must live in Britain before they become eligible to apply for British citizenship, laying out a clear timeline that differs depending on an applicant's immigration route.

According to the official guidance published by the UK Home Office, most foreign workers must reside in the UK for five years, obtain Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), and then wait a further 12 months before they can submit a citizenship application.

The UK outlines a path to citizenship and reveals how long foreign workers must live in the country. Photo Credit: DaveMcAleavy, Jack Taylor

Source: Getty Images

In practice, this means the earliest most workers can expect to qualify is around six years after arriving in the country.

Shorter route for spouses of British citizens

The rules are less demanding for those married to a British citizen. Such applicants can apply for citizenship after three years of residence in the UK, provided they already hold ILR or settled status, and they are not required to wait the additional 12 months that applies to other routes.

Settled status, also referred to as indefinite leave to remain under the EU Settlement Scheme, counts alongside traditional ILR for eligibility purposes.

Those with pre-settled status may also qualify if they are from the EU, Norway, Iceland, or Liechtenstein, started living in the UK by December 31, 2020, and have spent five consecutive years in the country while working, studying, or being self-sufficient.

What applicants must prove

Beyond the residency period, the UK government guidance sets out several additional conditions every applicant must satisfy. They must be over 18, demonstrate knowledge of English, Welsh, or Scottish Gaelic, and have passed the Life in the UK test.

Applicants must also show they intend to continue living in the UK and meet a "good character" requirement as defined in the Home Office's naturalisation guidance.

On residency, the Home Office is strict about time spent abroad. During the five years before the application date, a person must not have spent more than 450 days outside the UK in total, and no more than 90 days outside the UK within the final 12 months of that period.

The Home Office also requires that applicants were physically present in the UK on the exact date five years before it receives their application. An absence on that specific date can result in rejection, though the Home Office says it will consider special circumstances, such as health emergencies or travel restrictions, on a case-by-case basis.

Applicants who have spent long periods outside the UK should also note that extended absences can cause ILR or settled status to lapse. Being away for more than two years generally results in the loss of ILR, while settled status lapses after five years abroad.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had explained how long foreigners must live in the country before applying for citizenship.

Categories of people eligible for UK ILR

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had listed nine categories of people who can apply for indefinite leave to remain (ILR).

Also called "settlement," ILR serves as the gateway to British citizenship and entitles holders to apply for certain benefits if they meet the eligibility criteria.

The residency requirement to qualify differs based on a person's visa type and personal circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng