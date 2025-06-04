An ex-banker at the United Bank for Africa (UBA) who recently visited the immigration office has recounted his encounter with an immigration officer whom he once attended to

He said that the immigration officer recognised him as he approached the gate and introduced himself as the UBA customer to whom he had helped resolve a complaint

The former banker shared what the officer had told him, leading him to advise people to treat others with kindness, regardless of who they are or their profession

Innocent Istifanus Moses, a former UBA banker, has narrated his encounter with a UBA customer he ran into at the immigration office.

The customer, now an immigration officer, greeted him warmly upon seeing him and introduced himself as the person to whom he had helped resolve a complaint.

What immigration officer told ex-UBA banker

Moses, in a Facebook post, said the immigration officer told him it is always good to be good to people, as no one knows what tomorrow holds.

Because he was nice to the officer when he had an issue at the bank, the former banker said he received the same kind treatment from the fellow at the immigration office.

As he enjoyed the kind treatment from the immigration officer, Moses said he wondered what would have happened if he had been rude then to him or treated him badly.

Moses advised people to treat others with kindness, irrespective of who they are or what they do.

He also advised business owners to leave their customers with positive experiences. Moses' story read:

"For the first time, I missed UBA, my former place of work.

"I went to the migration office today, and as I approached the gate, an officer greeted me warmly. Honestly, I had forgotten his face, but he recognized me, so I played along.

"He later introduced himself as a UBA customer to whom I once rendered excellent service. He reminded me of how I helped him resolve a complaint.

"In his words, he said:

"You see why it’s good to always be good? You never know what tomorrow holds. That time I came to your office, you were nice to me. And today, you’re in my office. Let me pay you back. You’re welcome."

"For the first time, I genuinely missed working in customer service, where I had the privilege of interacting with people and solving their problems.

"He immediately ushered me in and personally directed me on how to get what I needed, quickly and without stress.

"As I walked in, I kept thinking: What if I had been rude to him back then? What if I didn’t treat him well? He probably wouldn’t have been this kind to me today.

"Please, wherever you are, learn to treat people with kindness, regardless of who they are or what they do.

"If you have the opportunity to serve others, do it well. Beyond the salary, there’s a reward for being good.

"If you’re a business owner, treat every customer interaction as a chance to make a difference. Leave people with a positive experience.

"One good turn deserves another."

Ex-UBA banker's experience at immigration stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former banker's story below:

Okeme Florence Ufedo said:

"This is beautiful🙌.

"Indeed! One good turn deserves another.

"Just being good, you never know the doors that you’re opening for yourself 💪."

Aniedi Raphael said:

"May the Lord grant us the grace to treat our customers, friends, and family,' ' infact everyone better and that you O GOD will inturned reward us.

"Do on to others ,that which you expect another person to do to you."

Alade Idris said:

"Simple message. Be nice to people in any situation. Try your best and live. People appreciate nice gestures."

Peter Bright Chiemena said:

"People will never forget how you made them feel.

"And if you know this, you must learn not to treat people badly.

"The world is just a small place.

"You don't know where you will find yourself tomorrow and whose help you'll need.

"So, be nice.

"Show hospitality."

Florence Nankling Yusuf said:

"Humility, I will always render till eternity.

"Thank you for blessing us with words of wisdom."

Daniel Moses said:

"This life is very simple it's we humans that make it looks difficult, if not it doesn't cost one anything to be nice and kind to people."

