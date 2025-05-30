A Nigerian lady has shared her experience in the hands of her former landlord whom she accused of being mean to tenants

In a trending video on TikTok, she recounted her experience with the older man and his actions that didn't sit well with her

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady's frustrating experience with her former landlord has sparked a mix of angry and sympathetic reactions on social media.

In a video, the lady gave a detailed account of her former landlord's alleged mistreatment of tenants.

Lady recounts her painful encounter with her former landlord. Photo credit: @fheyioflagos/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady's experience with former landlord goes viral

The video, shared by @fheyioflagos on TikTok, detailed her struggles with her former landlord, who she claimed was uncooperative and provocative.

According to her, the man's behaviour was unacceptable, mentioning instances where the house lacked electricity for weeks and water was shut off for six weeks due to one tenant's debt.

In her words:

"If you see a house that has multiple vacant apartments, do your findings very well before you rent the apartment. We were four tenants in my former apartment and three of us moved out at the same time and that was when I remembered that there were two vacant apartments when I wanted to move in.

"Before I paid for that apartment, my friend told me that my landlord looks like a wicked person but I told her that I have no business with him than to pay my rent. Little did I know that I was about to pay for hell. Imagine there's light in the street but only your house does not have light. And it's not for one day o. Like two weeks. And if anybody tries to talk to him about the light, he's going to shout at us.

Lady narrates her frustrating experience with former landlord. Photo credit: @fheyioflagos/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"At a point, it even seemed like he was disconnecting the light on purpose. The time I knew that I have no choice but to move out of that house was when he turned off the water for six weeks. His excuse was a tenant was owing him. So he just decided to punish everybody for it. We had to report to the police before he finally agreed to on the water. The only regret I have is that I didn't leave that house the exact way I met it. I used my money to repair a lot of things in that house. I wanted to destroy everything but my mum told me not to do that.

"These are the kind of people that make landlords seem like bad people but I know that not all landlords are bad because my father is also a landlord and my current landlord is a very good person. Avoid landlords that are always at home and collecting rent is their only joke because you're going to be his 9-5 and he's always going to be on your case. A lot of people are currently going through this phase. What do you think is the best way to cope with this kind of landlord?"

Reactions trail lady's experience with former landlord

Many TikTok users who viewed the video shared their similar experiences with their landlords.

@Macandy said:

"You see this thing you said. Avoid landlord that his only job is that house you are so right, he will turn you to his 9-5."

@TheNaijarealestateguide said:

"Na this Kain Landlord i dey like, Make I show my True Nature. My Own Landlord & Neighbors don taya for me, dem dey say I look calm, Until i showed dem my true nature, I like stubborn and wicked people, na my comfort Zone be that."

@See and Buy Declutter said:

"Rule 1: never live with a landlord, i dont care if he/she is the nicest person do not rent a house the landlord lives in; iya kunle londoner ni akute e no go beshue for you, as in eni kuure ma."

@Doverun said:

"Always ask your landlord what they do for a living, as you don't like a landlord that sits at home all day."

@Ayomi reacted:

"This is what I’m currently going through. We move in 2weeks ago and light don spoil twice, he deliberately off water too and on it at his will it can be 4days without water, 1 day with water. And he is always home looking at who is going out and coming in. Na everyday i dey fight my husband on this house matter cause my instinct keeps telling me it is not a good house to stay before we moved in. Now we have to deal with this bullshittt."

@Darlynwoman.ng added:

"I doubt we will ever understand the depth of the verse of the bible that says 'The heart of Men is desperately wicked, who can know it'. This your Landlord is one of who the bible is referring to. Sorry you had to experience all that."

Watch the video here:

Lady threatens to drag landlord to court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady alleged that her landlord tapped light from her generator and secretly used it without her knowledge.

The story has gone viral and fascinated social media users after a lady said it happened to her sister in Lagos state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng